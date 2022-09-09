ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cambage, Lara Worthington, Pia Miller and other Australian stars share their fond memories and encounters with the Queen following her death aged 96

By Savanna Young
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australian stars have shared their fond memories and encounters with Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday.

Her Majesty died 'peacefully' at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, with Buckingham Palace issuing a statement from King Charles III at 4.04am on Friday AEST.

Elle Macpherson, 58, was one of the first to lead tributes, with the supermodel reflecting on her meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011 ahead of her royal tour Down Under.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iu3DY_0hnutAkK00
Australian stars have shared their fond memories and encounters with Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96 on Thursday. Elle Macpherson, 58, was one of the first to lead tributes, with the supermodel reflecting on her meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011 ahead of her royal tour Down Under 

She also praised her incredible leadership.

'I know of no single formula for success. But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together,' she wrote in her caption.

'Queen Elizabeth II .. Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom.'

WNBA star Liz Cambage, 31, shared photos from the time she met the Queen at Parliament House in Canberra in 2011.

'A moment I will keep forever in my heart. Rest in peace to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. There will never be another Queen like her,' she said.

TV star Samantha Armytage also shared a heartfelt tribute, writing on Instagram: 'An extraordinary woman.'

'An extraordinary leader. So grateful to have lived during part of Her Majesty’s extraordinary reign… We will miss her,' she added.

Actor and musician Cameron Daddo said: 'For my whole life, she’s been there. I grew up singing God Save the Queen… and I always belted it. RIP Queen Elizabeth. Thank you.'

Former swimming champion Lisa Curry shared a lengthy tribute and recalled meeting the Queen at the Commonwealth Games in 1982.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw6VD_0hnutAkK00
WNBA star Liz Cambage, 31, shared photos from the time she met the Queen at Parliament House in Canberra in 2011 

'A sad day. After 70 years on the throne, The Queen dedicated her life to her role, but today it has come to an end,' she wrote.

'I had lunch with the Queen in Brisbane at the Commonwealth Games in 1982, with about 6 other athletes, just chatting about normal everyday things. And an honour to have been awarded an MBE. My certificate signed by Her Majesty.'

'Commonwealth athletes who won gold medals stood upon the dais to the anthem God Save Our Queen,' she added. 'A special memory for those of us. RIP QUEEN ELIZABETH. What a remarkable life you had.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ4N4_0hnutAkK00
Former swimming champion Lisa Curry shared a lengthy tribute and recalled meeting the Queen at the Commonwealth Games in 1982 

Pia Miller posted four black and white side portraits of the Queen during different stages of her long life.

'She was clothed in strength, duty, dignity & grace . Rest In Peace. Our beloved Queen,' Pia wrote in her caption.

Today Extra host David Campbell tweeted: 'May her soul be at peace.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCDlf_0hnutAkK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnyJ0_0hnutAkK00
Pia Miller posted four black and white side portraits of the Queen during different stages of her long life. Meanwhile, Today Extra host David Campbell tweeted: 'May her soul be at peace'

Meanwhile, model Lara Worthington shared a short but sweet tribute via her Instagram Story.

'Thank you, Your Majesty,' she wrote, adding '1926 - 2022.'

Australia has joined the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, as her death prompts the first change in head of state in more than seven decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkRk1_0hnutAkK00
Model Lara Worthington shared a short but sweet tribute via her Instagram Story

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old's death.

'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,' Buckingham Palace said.

'The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.'

Flags will fly at half mast across Australia on Friday as the nation waits to hear how the official mourning process will proceed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBOYG_0hnutAkK00
Her Majesty the Queen - Britain's longest-reigning monarch - died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96. Her son Charles, is now king. He will remain at Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr0V_0hnutAkK00
King Charles III released this poignant statement reacting to the death of his 'beloved mother' as he took the throne today

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to the Queen, who is succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move that is expected to renew Australia's republican debate.

'An historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,' Mr Albanese said in a statement.

'The government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lijDM_0hnutAkK00
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described it as a day of 'profound sadness' 

Mr Albanese said that 'from her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia'.

'Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.'

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was Queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVQbe_0hnutAkK00
The Queen's place in the hearts of millions of Australians was as abiding as her lifelong relationship with the one-time colony. She is pictured receiving flowers from waiting school children waving flags after a Commonwealth Day Service in Sydney in March 2006

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's full tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, an historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end.

The Government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother—the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.

Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.

There is comfort to be found in Her Majesty’s own words: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change. Through the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.

From the moment the young princess became Queen, shouldering the mighty weight of the institution into which she was born, Her Majesty made dedication to duty and service above self the hallmark of her reign.

She celebrated our good times, she stood with us in the bad. Happy and glorious but steadfast too. In particular, we recall the sympathy and personal kindness she extended to Australians afflicted by tragedy and disaster.

Throughout it all, she was a monarch who let her humanity show, performing her duty with fidelity, integrity and humour. In this, she was supported so long and so lovingly by the late Prince Philip, her “strength and stay” for 73 years.

From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia.

Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours.

As monarch for more than half the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Britain matured and evolved throughout Her Majesty’s reign.

The Queen greeted each and every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people’s good judgment.

This was the deft and diplomatic way she bound the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, nations around the world who will mourn her passing.

Today marks the end of an era, the close of the second Elizabethan age. This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade.

May she rest in eternal peace.

IN THIS ARTICLE
