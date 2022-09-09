ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa Chung dazzles in a shimmering dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne's Fame launch party in Paris

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Alex Chung dazzled in a shimmering dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne's Fame launch party on Thursday.

The model, 38, looked sensational in the striped knitted number that clung to her slim frame as she stepped out to the event in Paris.

She posed for photos in front of a decorative flower arch to celebrate the brand latest fragrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwXvH_0hnut9wq00
Pretty: Alex Chung, 38, dazzled in a shimmering dress with a thigh-high split at Paco Rabanne's Fame launch party on Thursday

Alexa wore her brunette locks in voluminous waves and opted for a muted makeup palette with a nude lipstick.

She completed her look with a glitzy chain strap shoulder bag and wore a pair a classic ballerina pumps.

Joining her at the event was Carla Bruni, who stunned in a very chic black satin dress with a pair of patent ankle boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdpUF_0hnut9wq00
Stylish: The model looked sensational in the striped knitted number that clung to her slim frame as she stepped out to the event in Paris

Earn your stripes like Alexa in Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne dress (Resort 23)

Shop the current collection

Alexa Chung is one of our favorite style icons and she certainly looked the part as she stepped out to Paco Rabanne's Fame launch party in Paris.

Naturally, she was wearing a piece by the brand in question, opting for a striped midi from their resort 23 collection.

We're loving the fun lurex glitter material, plus the bold combo of red and purple. We could totally imagine wearing it with knee-high boots in autumn/winter or rocking it with some casual sneakers.

It's not available to buy yet (keep your eyes peeled) but in the meantime why not earn your sartorial stripes with the sweater dresses we've lined up for you from the high-street and beyond in the carousel.

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faPMM_0hnut9wq00
Stunning: Alexa wore her brunette locks in voluminous waves and opted for a muted makeup palette with a nude lipstick

It comes as Alexa revealed that she feels too young for babies at age 38 as she says it's 'crazy' that all her friends are breastfeeding around her.

The British fashion designer and writer opened up about starting a family as she approaches her 40th birthday next year.

She explained that many of her friends are new mums, and despite the fact that they 'left it quite late', she said: 'It still feels like we are too young.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhq0D_0hnut9wq00
Sophisticated: Joining her at the event was Carla Bruni, who stunned in a very chic black satin dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43E1Ac_0hnut9wq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMolj_0hnut9wq00
Radiant: She showed off her incredible figure in the button down number 

Talking to Grazia magazine, she said: 'I look around me and literally everyone is breastfeeding. It's crazy, and they all left it quite late, but it still feels like we are too young, I still feel 22.'

Earlier this year her eponymous fashion label suffered a loss of more than £11million before deciding to shut it down in March.

Alexa, who will turn 39 on 5 November, told the publication that for the 'first time in a long time' she is unemployed - and described the end of her business as 'emotionally and physically taxing'.

She also looked on to her soon-to-be 40th birthday next year, after a 'raucous' 30th in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kz1aQ_0hnut9wq00
Sensational: Isis Valverde was glowing in a metallic down 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oQ5t_0hnut9wq00
fashion forward: Manu Gavassi (L) opted for a quirky structured dress with an asymmetric skirt whilst Rina Lipa (R) donned a silver mini dress and chunky boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qudoI_0hnut9wq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liUpg_0hnut9wq00
Sparkle: Lena Mahfouf (L) stunned in a pink mini dress constructed from large sequins while Maddison Brown (R) opted for an embroidered dress 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCmGt_0hnut9wq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lns1n_0hnut9wq00
Pose! Ellen von Unwerth joined a pal at the event as they posed for a fun photo

CELEBRITIES
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Chung
Person
Paco Rabanne
Person
Carla Bruni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Fashion
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CELEBRITIES
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BEAUTY & FASHION
