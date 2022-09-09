A teary Drew Barrymore has a joyful reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during the premiere of her eponymous talk show. The former couple, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 reminisce about their "hedonistic" romance in the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. "I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore says. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO