Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic

Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. The movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
Willow Disney+ sequel series gets Christian Slater and a fiery first trailer

The world of Willow just gained another star and a Nov. 30 release date. Christian Slater has joined the cast of the Disney+ sequel series that reunites some of the original team behind the George Lucas and Ron Howard 1988 fantasy adventure, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. It's unclear what role the Mr. Robot actor will play, but he said it was a "dream come true" to be cast in the revival of the cult fantasy flick.
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain

A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Oprah's Sidney Poitier doc has an all-star cast — but not every A-lister made the cut

Sidney, the Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary about the rich, storied life of groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier, has many aha! moments, mainly due to the unparalleled access to Poitier's inner circle, including a constellation of celebrity friends that includes Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. But not every A-list fan — Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, and Will Smith are among the Oscar-winning actors who have credited Poitier for their careers — ended up in the Reginald Hudlin-directed film.
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid performance has the fin of approval from original Ariel

A central Atlantica resident approves of Halle Bailey's performance in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Jodi Benson, the original voice actress of Ariel in the beloved 1989 animated film, praised her successor's "beautiful performance" in the Rob Marshall film on Instagram Story, noting that she was so thrilled and excited for Bailey.
All the biggest Star Wars news from D23

From a full trailer for the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor to the first public footage of The Mandalorian season 3, Star Wars fans got a galaxy's worth of news during today's D23 expo. Below is a round-up of everything that was announced. Andor. The Diego Luna-led series is...
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23

Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reflect on 'hedonistic' romance during emotional reunion

A teary Drew Barrymore has a joyful reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during the premiere of her eponymous talk show. The former couple, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 reminisce about their "hedonistic" romance in the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. "I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore says. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."
'The Fabelmans' review: Steven Spielberg raids boyhood memories for a tale of how a filmmaker is born

"Family, art, life — it will tear you in two," a wild-haired Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) advises his young nephew, Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle), midway through The Fabelmans, which premiered last night at the Toronto International Film Festival. He would know; he once put his head in lions' mouths for a living. Sammy doesn't want to join the circus like Boris, but he does very much want to make movies, and Steven Spielberg's latest film turns out to be a deeply personal gaze into another kind of maw: his own biography.
Of course Kit Harington has thoughts on House of the Dragon

Kit Harington is ready to share his thoughts on House of the Dragon. The actor, who will soon return to Westeros for his very own Jon Snow spin-off series, gave the new Game of Thrones prequel his stamp of approval while on the red carpet for his upcoming movie Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview

The Academy is going for the gold with its 95th ceremony. Viewers tuning in to the 2023 Oscars telecast are in for a nostalgic treat, per the group's leadership, who previewed the upcoming awards ceremony Saturday morning during a panel discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival. "We are hard...
The best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Awards shows, we love them! In theory. But watching them can cause emotional whiplash, as the ceremony bounces from heartwarming speeches and surprise wins to awkward comedy bits and cringe-worthy teleprompter gaffes. Here's how the 74th annual Emmy Awards gave us all the feels — good and bad. BEST:...
