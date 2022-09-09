Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
EW.com
The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic
Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. The movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
EW.com
Willow Disney+ sequel series gets Christian Slater and a fiery first trailer
The world of Willow just gained another star and a Nov. 30 release date. Christian Slater has joined the cast of the Disney+ sequel series that reunites some of the original team behind the George Lucas and Ron Howard 1988 fantasy adventure, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. It's unclear what role the Mr. Robot actor will play, but he said it was a "dream come true" to be cast in the revival of the cult fantasy flick.
EW.com
The National Treasure writers are not involved in the third movie: 'We're there if they need us'
Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, the duo who co-wrote the first two National Treasure movies and created the Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History series, tell EW they are not involved in the franchise's third big-screen installment. "JB Films is actively working on developing a third movie," Marianne said in an...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
EW.com
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
EW.com
Oprah's Sidney Poitier doc has an all-star cast — but not every A-lister made the cut
Sidney, the Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary about the rich, storied life of groundbreaking actor Sidney Poitier, has many aha! moments, mainly due to the unparalleled access to Poitier's inner circle, including a constellation of celebrity friends that includes Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. But not every A-list fan — Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, and Will Smith are among the Oscar-winning actors who have credited Poitier for their careers — ended up in the Reginald Hudlin-directed film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid performance has the fin of approval from original Ariel
A central Atlantica resident approves of Halle Bailey's performance in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Jodi Benson, the original voice actress of Ariel in the beloved 1989 animated film, praised her successor's "beautiful performance" in the Rob Marshall film on Instagram Story, noting that she was so thrilled and excited for Bailey.
EW.com
All the biggest Star Wars news from D23
From a full trailer for the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor to the first public footage of The Mandalorian season 3, Star Wars fans got a galaxy's worth of news during today's D23 expo. Below is a round-up of everything that was announced. Andor. The Diego Luna-led series is...
EW.com
Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour to lead Marvel's Thunderbolts movie
You've heard of the Suicide Squad. It's time to meet the Thunderbolts. Marvel revealed the shades-of-gray superheroes comprising its new antihero faction at D23 on Saturday, offering the biggest tease yet of the film that's slated to close out Phase 5 of the franchise in 2024. The all-star team-up will...
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Lea Michele bows out of Funny Girl Saturday shows after inconclusive COVID-19 test results
The rain just keeps pouring down on Funny Girl's parade. Its star Lea Michele has tested inconclusively for COVID-19, EW has learned. The result comes less than a week after Michele received multiple standing ovations for her debut as Fanny Brice in the legendary Broadway musical on Sept. 6 amid an ongoing wave of positive test results within the cast and crew.
EW.com
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reflect on 'hedonistic' romance during emotional reunion
A teary Drew Barrymore has a joyful reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during the premiere of her eponymous talk show. The former couple, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 reminisce about their "hedonistic" romance in the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. "I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore says. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."
EW.com
'The Fabelmans' review: Steven Spielberg raids boyhood memories for a tale of how a filmmaker is born
"Family, art, life — it will tear you in two," a wild-haired Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) advises his young nephew, Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle), midway through The Fabelmans, which premiered last night at the Toronto International Film Festival. He would know; he once put his head in lions' mouths for a living. Sammy doesn't want to join the circus like Boris, but he does very much want to make movies, and Steven Spielberg's latest film turns out to be a deeply personal gaze into another kind of maw: his own biography.
EW.com
Of course Kit Harington has thoughts on House of the Dragon
Kit Harington is ready to share his thoughts on House of the Dragon. The actor, who will soon return to Westeros for his very own Jon Snow spin-off series, gave the new Game of Thrones prequel his stamp of approval while on the red carpet for his upcoming movie Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
EW.com
Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview
The Academy is going for the gold with its 95th ceremony. Viewers tuning in to the 2023 Oscars telecast are in for a nostalgic treat, per the group's leadership, who previewed the upcoming awards ceremony Saturday morning during a panel discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival. "We are hard...
EW.com
Jean Smart reveals the gift fellow Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan sent her before the awards
"I thought that that was so nice and classy until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn't be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood." Hacks star Jean Smart took home the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for the second year in a row for her work as stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on the HBO Max series.
EW.com
Harrison Ford confirms he's done with Indy after Indiana Jones 5: 'I'm not falling down for you again'
One last shot at fortune and glory. Harrison Ford appeared at the D23 Expo on Saturday to introduce the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 and confirmed that the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull follow-up will be his last time wearing the character's weathered fedora and leather jacket. The 80-year-old...
EW.com
The best and worst moments from the 2022 Emmy Awards
Awards shows, we love them! In theory. But watching them can cause emotional whiplash, as the ceremony bounces from heartwarming speeches and surprise wins to awkward comedy bits and cringe-worthy teleprompter gaffes. Here's how the 74th annual Emmy Awards gave us all the feels — good and bad. BEST:...
Comments / 0