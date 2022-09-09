SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.

