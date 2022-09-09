Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
news4sanantonio.com
Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports
Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
news4sanantonio.com
Have your costumes ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun at the Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Have your costumes ready this Halloween season for this year’s Zoo boo. The San Antonio Zoo presents a family-friendly event full of fun activities. You can expect free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, and multiple realms of Halloween fun. The fun will begin from September...
KSAT 12
H-E-B, West Side computer technology plant top list of SAWS commercial water users
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B’s Rittiman Road manufacturing complex used nearly 266 million gallons of potable water from June 2021 to this June, records obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. The massive North East side campus, which includes eight manufacturing facilities, topped the list of commercial users of water during...
news4sanantonio.com
Prominent San Antonio businessman Lowry Mays dies at 87
SAN ANTONIO - Lowry Mays, namesake and graduate of Texas A&M University's Business School, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor's degree at A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two terms as...
news4sanantonio.com
The 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas to honor the lives lost on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - First Responders remembered the fallen heroes from the tragic day on September 11, 2001. First Responders gathered for the 10th annual Tower Climb at the Tower of the Americas. They climbed all 110 floors to honor the first responders who went to work and never came home.
San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
The chain's website lists eight San Antonio locations, but Google shows nine.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
Man found shot in foot in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A young man was found shot in Castle Hills early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1700 block of Jackson-Keller around 4:29 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot. He told...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Statues Unveiled at The Alamo
The Alamo, the San Antonio mission famous for its Texas Revolution battle and serves as a symbol for the State of Texas, has unveiled two new statues, representatives from the historic landmark announced. The statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both figures from Texas' Revolution against Mexico,...
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B Helping Heroes honors San Antonio firefighters on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - In honor of 9-11, H-E-B served all the firefighters working Sunday, to show them some appreciation. It was a part of its program called helping heroes. They were able to enjoy a barbecue plate at the Alamodome. HEB expects to feed 500 hungry firefighters across San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Paranormal Fest 2022
It's a gathering of paranormal enthusiast and experts at one of the most haunted and historic spots in San Antonio. Shelly takes us out to Victoria's Black Swan Inn. The site for this year's paranormal fest. Take a look to learn more!. Tickets sold online at: bit.ly/paranormalfest2022. San Antonio Paranormal...
KSAT 12
View vintage photos of Seguin and find out what the town was almost called
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin is a small town northeast of San Antonio that was established in 1838. It was initially called Walnut Springs due to freshwater sources nearby but six months after the town was officially incorporated in 1853, the name was changed to Seguin, according to the city’s website.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Partly to mostly sunny skies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
news4sanantonio.com
Covid positive organ transplants shown to be successful at University Health
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Millions of Americans are hoping to get a second chance at life, awaiting an organ transplant on an ever-growing list. That includes tens of thousands of south Texans. Doctors here say the need for organ donors has grown desperate and they're turning to measures previously uncharted...
Elotitos Corn Bar to open a second location in San Antonio's Government Hill area
The new location will be near the Pearl, although the locally owned business was scant on other details.
