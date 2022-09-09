Read full article on original website
edmidentity.com
Insomniac Reveals Pre-Sale Info for Camp EDC 2023
Camp EDC is making its return to EDC Las Vegas in May 2023 and if you want to experience it then you should start planning now. EDC Las Vegas is the biggest festival in North America, and it’s gotten even better with the addition of Camp EDC over the past few editions. Since its debut in 2018, this unique experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has allowed headliners to stay on-site and keep the party going from the moment it kicks off on Thursday until the early afternoon on Monday. Now, they’re gearing up for another fantastic weekend on May 18-21 and have revealed some details ahead of the upcoming pre-sale.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Enchant’ Christmas light event returns to Las Vegas, with new display on the Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday event is returning to Las Vegas. “Enchant on the Strip” will be at Resorts World Las Vegas this season from Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 1. “We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to Enchant this season as we...
matadornetwork.com
7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun
Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
9 Epic Things To Do at the Life Is Beautiful Festival 2022
UPDATE: Migos has cancelled their LIB performance. This is a developing story. Life Is Beautiful,...
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
AREA15 Unveils ‘Guardians’ of the Gate by Belgian Artist William Sweetlove
There’s always something new at AREA15—and the latest addition to the off-Strip entertainment complex is...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas podcasters offering reward for finding Tupac Shakur’s killer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been 26 years since Tupac Shakur was killed in Las Vegas and the beloved rapper’s murder is still unsolved. But a Las Vegas-based podcast is now offering a new reward to capture his killer. On Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac was in town...
Eater
Cookie Plug Brings “Fat” Cookies to Las Vegas
With its self-described “fat” and “thicc” cookies, Cookie Plug is expanding nationwide, and now has a location in the Las Vegas Valley, with more planned. The three-year-old bakery makes cookies that are four inches across and an inch and a half thick. Some of their giant soft cookies include the Firecracker with chocolate and marshmallow, the Pixie Junkie sugar cookie covered in colorful sprinkles, the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, the ultraviolet Purple Haze with white chocolate chips, and the cinnamon-dusted Snooperdoodle. It joins the likes of Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies, serving boxes of fresh-baked cookies for delivery and takeout. It’s open now in Henderson at 10608 South Eastern Avenue. Two locations are planned for North Las Vegas, plus one for Summerlin and another in the southwest Valley.
Shania Twain Ends Her Vegas Residency On a High Note With $150K Shania Kids Can Donation
Ever since it opened in December 2019, Shania Twain's "Let's Go!": The Las Vegas Residency has been providing support for the singer's Shania Kids Can (SKC) Foundation, donating $1 of every purchased ticket to the cause. Now, as her residency concludes, the singer teamed with Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment to present SKC with one final donation of $150,000.
Pet of the week: Buddy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Buddy!. He's an eight-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix who is looking for his forever home after being surrendered by his previous family. His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village think he may have some Mexican Hairless dog in his genealogy due to his fur texture.
bestoflasvegas.com
Renovations completed at Oscar’s Steakhouse at Plaza
Oscar is ready for his close-up. Dining room renovations are complete at Oscar’s Steakhouse, the Plaza restaurant named after former Las Vegas mayor and mob attorney Oscar Goodman. The refresh features rich colors, new carpet, and new leather chairs and booths in a deep merlot that’s very vintage Vegas. What hasn’t changed: the crystal chandeliers beneath the glass dome that affords sweeping views of downtown.
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Sept. 9 to Sept. 15
This week in Las Vegas is for fans of music. Lovers of rock can check out Aerosmith and Imagine Dragons. Those more interested in rap can listen to Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.
Lodging
An Event You Won’t Want to Miss: The Hospitality Show Debuts Next Summer in Las Vegas
As technology and innovation have exploded in the past two years, hotels have embraced the advances to better serve guests. The result is a host of new hospitality trends and types of travelers. This same technological revolution has also created the need for a new hospitality event experience—one that brings...
KESQ
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
It’s a Lobster Feast
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
Las Vegas New Yacht Rock Residency
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas’ first yacht rock residency is dropping anchor at The Rio. The Docksiders have their first show tonight and JC Fernandez takes us inside The Rio with a preview.
Raymundo & His Wife Laura Won Big at Slot Machines in Las Vegas
Talk about a big win for Raymundo and his wife Laura!
Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’
For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
living-las-vegas.com
Discovering (Again) Lake Las Vegas
A few years before I moved to Las Vegas, my then husband and I visited a new community that opened in 1996, Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, NV. We were looking for a home and we, in fact, put money down on a small two-bedroom home with a view. Though...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Our pet today is Oliver. He's a 7-year-old black and white german shepherd mix. The Animal Foundation tells us Oliver is smart, loves to work for treats, is eager to please and play, is sweet, and loves giving kisses.
