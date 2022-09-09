Camp EDC is making its return to EDC Las Vegas in May 2023 and if you want to experience it then you should start planning now. EDC Las Vegas is the biggest festival in North America, and it’s gotten even better with the addition of Camp EDC over the past few editions. Since its debut in 2018, this unique experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has allowed headliners to stay on-site and keep the party going from the moment it kicks off on Thursday until the early afternoon on Monday. Now, they’re gearing up for another fantastic weekend on May 18-21 and have revealed some details ahead of the upcoming pre-sale.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO