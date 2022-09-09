ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Facing Charges For Threatening St George Police On Facebook

(St. George, UT) -- A 30-year-old Ivins man is facing charges for creating a fake Facebook profile of someone he got into an argument with on an NBA forum and threatening St. George police. Ethan Freier used the victim's ex-wife for the profile picture and started harassing him. He then sent a message to police that he was being harassed and was going to bomb the police department. Freier also sent messages to police saying he was being harassed, but police found he had a history of creating fake accounts. He is facing a threat of terrorism charge along with forgery.
Trader Joe’s in St. George? All the signs say yes, and soon

By far the most asked question when it comes to retail stores and expansion in our ever burgeoning town is: "When are we going to get a Trader Joe's?" There are some others (Cheesecake Factory, Hobby Lobby, etc.), but the hope that Trader Joe's makes it to Utah's Dixie is foremost in residents' minds, for sure.
