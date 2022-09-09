Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Memorial City lights up in royal purple to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II
A total of 22 buildings, bridges, and garages, spanning across nearly three miles, all turned purple over the night to honor the life of the longest serving monarch in British history.
Click2Houston.com
Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine
HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
Click2Houston.com
Mexican Independence Day is coming up: Where to celebrate across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Hispanic Heritage Month begins later this week and kicks off with the celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day. The Mexican holiday is commonly confused with Cinco De Mayo, which celebrates Mexico’s victory against France during the Battle of Puebla. The Houston area will have events and...
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
KIII TV3
Large alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Click2Houston.com
Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!
Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Glassblowing Houston in Tomball is a great spot for a hands-on glass art experience
HOUSTON – The art of glassblowing has gained a ton of attention with the popularity of the Netflix show ‘Blown Away,’ but have you ever wanted to know exactly how glass art is made?. If you’ve ever wanted to try glassblowing, we found the Houston area’s only...
houstononthecheap.com
Things to do with grandparents in Houston – 10 fun activities near you for seniors & kids!
National Grandparents Day, is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of September. It is a day to show how much you love and appreciate your grandparents. It’s also a great day to for grandkids to spend time with their grandparents, or even just with an older person they feel a close bond with, and let them know they care.
Click2Houston.com
Amazing Dental Solution Changes the Life of Vietnam Vet William Steel
Houston – Vietnam Veteran William Steele battled with his teeth pretty much all his life. As far back as age seven, William remembers visits to the dentist were full of bad news. Seven years ago William bit the bullet and had all his teeth removed. This year, William decided to take back his life.
KHOU
Queen Elizabeth II left an impression on Houston's Antioch Mission Baptist Church during her 1991 visit
HOUSTON — Part of Queen Elizabeth II's Texas tour in 1991 included a trip to Houston. Her Majesty toured Johnson Space Center and attended a service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. “They remember her countenance, very proud woman, very strong woman," said Pastor Lou McElroy. He wasn’t there at...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses
Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.
Click2Houston.com
5 Houstonians emerge as 2022 Comcast Agents of Change
After an extensive search and many nominations, five Houston area humanitarians have emerged as 2022′s Comcast Agents of Change: Lucy Bremond, Sidney Evans, Maria Hernandez, Rani Puranik and Craig Taylor. The honorees will give $25,000 in total Comcast donations to local nonprofits and will be presented with City of...
Click2Houston.com
Megan Thee Stallion Foundation
Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live with the Megan Thee Stallion Foundation Dream Bus. The tour is stopping at TSU. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation to stop by TSU for Dream Bus Tour...
cw39.com
Losing daylight! Earlier sunsets through September
HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m. This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means...
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Click2Houston.com
Comedian Mo Amer treats Alief ISD families with shopping spree after many of them lost everything in apartment fire
HOUSTON – It’s almost been a month since a fire destroyed several units at the Sedona Square Apartment on Court Glen Drive in Southwest Houston. A well-known comedian who is now making it big in Hollywood stepped up to help families who were affected and treated them to a shopping spree!
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates uncovers another example of William-Paul Thomas working outside of the city hall scope
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has uncovered another example of convicted Houston City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas working outside of his scope at city hall last spring. This time it involves Taste Bar and Kitchen in Montrose. “Yes, yes he was there,” said Tomaro Bell who acted as...
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
