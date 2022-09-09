ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine

HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Houston socialite giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII TV3

Large alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
CINCO RANCH, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!

Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Amazing Dental Solution Changes the Life of Vietnam Vet William Steel

Houston – Vietnam Veteran William Steele battled with his teeth pretty much all his life. As far back as age seven, William remembers visits to the dentist were full of bad news. Seven years ago William bit the bullet and had all his teeth removed. This year, William decided to take back his life.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses

Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Houstonians emerge as 2022 Comcast Agents of Change

After an extensive search and many nominations, five Houston area humanitarians have emerged as 2022′s Comcast Agents of Change: Lucy Bremond, Sidney Evans, Maria Hernandez, Rani Puranik and Craig Taylor. The honorees will give $25,000 in total Comcast donations to local nonprofits and will be presented with City of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Megan Thee Stallion Foundation

Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live with the Megan Thee Stallion Foundation Dream Bus. The tour is stopping at TSU. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. Megan Thee Stallion’s foundation to stop by TSU for Dream Bus Tour...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Losing daylight! Earlier sunsets through September

HOUSTON (CW39) – Days are getting shorter over the course of September as we approach the start of Fall on the 21st. Sunrise today is at 7:04 a.m. and our sunset time is 7:30 p.m. This time next week the sun will be setting at 7:19 p.m.! This means...
HOUSTON, TX
