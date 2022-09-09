Read full article on original website
Iowa's fertilizer industry profits as farmers struggle
WEVER — When the Iowa Fertilizer Co. opened in 2017, many Iowans were skeptical the production facility in Lee County was worth more than $230 million in state and local incentives. Five years later, owner OCI NV has met all state obligations by building a $3 billion fertilizer plant...
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Al-Anon Information Center, call 712-255-6724. Al-Anon and Alateen, meetings locally. For times, dates and locations of area meetings, call 712-255-6724. Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners information, call 712-252-1333. Arc of Woodbury County, serving the mentally challenged, 5:15 p.m. meeting, second Monday of the...
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: GOP attorney general nominee promises to “give ‘em the Bird” in new ad
Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for attorney general in Iowa, released her first ad of the general election on Wednesday, promising to be a tough critic and challenger of her opponents. In between clips that show Bird and go over her campaign positions, the ad shows clips of Iowans saying,...
Iowa DNR seek to eradicate highly invasive species from Iowa Great Lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are doing battle this week with an invasive aquatic plant species threatening the Iowa Great Lakes. According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, workers are now treating the East Okoboji, Upper Gar, Lake Minnewashta and...
NU set to waive college application fees for Nebraska residents
Prospective University of Nebraska students looking to save a little money will get to do so starting Friday. The university announced Monday that it will waive its $45 undergraduate application fee for two weeks from Friday through Sept. 30. The fee will be waived for people who reside in Nebraska.
Calendar
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850. Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Sioux City Symphony An American...
Weekender Question
What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?. "I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space." Earl Horlyk. "As an art lover, I enjoy...
WATCH NOW: Great Akron Scarecrow festival will be held Saturday
The annual Akron Scarecrow Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Akron City Park. The event is a fundraiser for local projects and organizations. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SPORTS BRIEFS: USD volleyball's Harms named Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fourth time in her career, averaged 3.33 kills per set at the South Dakota Classic, where the Coyotes...
Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service
SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless. Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Longtime Sioux City musician to be memorialized at Old Brass Rail jam session
SIOUX CITY -- A veteran musician will be remembered at a special band jam, beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, at The Old Brass Rail, 601 Pearl St. Drummer John "Johnny" Bekish, 66, died in Sioux City on Aug. 24. After being on the road with various bands for more than...
48-year-old Washta, Iowa man killed in crash near Pierson, driver flown to Sioux City hospital
PIERSON, Iowa — One person was killed and another injured Wednesday in a vehicle crash on a rural highway near Pierson. An Iowa State Patrol accident report shows that Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, Iowa, was eastbound in an SUV on 650th Street, also known as County Road C-66, in rural Cherokee County at 8:39 p.m. As Ebert approached a driveway at 280 650th St., she swerved to miss a GMC pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, who was facing west in the eastbound lane and preparing to back the pickup with a flatbed trailer into the driveway.
Siouxland Strange
The Sioux City Police Department last week arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer. According to a social media post from the department and subsequent criminal complaint documents, the evening of Sept. 6, Justin P. Dahlheimer, 27, of Sioux City, approached a man at Dale Street Park and identified himself as a "peace officer/bounty hunter."
5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $675,000
Rare opportunity: Plymouth County acreage on hard surface road just off C 80. This property will please all types of buyers: Car collectors, lots of toys, shop area and a home with lots of living spaces!. Let's start with the exterior updates: 2009 4 additional garage stalls were added to the garage, extra deep. That wasn't enough space so an additional 20x28 shop was added to the garage. At that time new shingles were installed. The entire 1.7 acres is sprinkled. All new Andersen windows and exterior doors 2014. 27x32 Trex deck installed 2015. New vinyl fence installed 2021. Don't miss the gazebo: 14 x 24 built in 2008, has heat/AC unit, window treatments. The House: Living and entertaining spaces for all. Formal living and formal dining rooms, both with French doors. Entry way with wood floors opens to the formal areas. Kitchen was reconfigured in 2010, adding some new cabinets, Corian counters new appliances, GE profile, wood floors and buffet area. Kitchen opens to the family room, vaulted, fireplace with access to the trex deck area. Master bedroom bath updated 2014 with custom cherry cabinets, Spider marble on jet tub and has tile shower, glass door, heated floor & towel rack. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, bay window & WIC. Main bath also updated: new floor, vanity, ceramic tile, washer/dryer combo. Two more bedrooms on main floor and 4x6 half bath, wood floor. Lower level finished 2003: Options of 2 more bedrooms, office, full bath (whirlpool, shower, tile floor) 2 family room areas, one could be a theater room. Second laundry room is in lower level. Two heat pumps 2013 & 2017, zone heat. Ducts cleaned 2020. Two water heaters, newer pressure tank. Motor and pump to the well 2017. Whole house water filtration system. Wired for central vac. Wired for generator. REC. Plymouth County taxes. Security system, cameras and audio in place. Radon system See additional feature sheet for more specifics about this amazing property!
Vangarde Arts pitches plan for new free music concert series in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Vangarde Arts announced it's in the running to bring a free outdoor series to Cook Park, 505 Cook St., beginning in 2023. A Sioux City-based nonprofit, Vangarde Arts recently submitted the concert series proposal to the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which regularly grants funds to projects utilizing music in public spaces.
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: West Lyon looking for Beef Bowl upset of CL/GLR
The Beef Bowl showdown features a pair of Class 2A ranked teams as second-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock hosts eighth-ranked West Lyon in Rock Rapids Friday night. The 3-0 Lions have wins of 45, 42 and 38 points in their first three games. In last week’s 44-6 win over the top-ranked West Sioux of Class 1A, Zach Lutmer threw for 260 yards and three scores on 9-of-12 passing. He added 30 yards on six rushes.
Names released in fatal motorcycle crash near Hudson, South Dakota
HUDSON, S.D. — South Dakota authorities have released the name of a motorcycle driver who was killed Saturday in a crash near Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Donald Farnsworth III, 57, of Canton, S.D., was westbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on 294th Street when he turned left onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
