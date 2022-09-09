Read full article on original website
Dig Los Angeles: Cahuenga Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library
From its earliest years, the Cahuenga Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library operated amidst movie studios, halls of higher learning, and architectural wonders. One of three remaining Carnegie libraries in the Los Angeles Public Library system, this beautiful gem of Italian Renaissance architecture was designed by Clarence H. Russell. Learn more about the history of this branch and its place in the community here.
