Read full article on original website
Related
insidernj.com
Evesham: A Battleground within a Battleground
Could an apartment building benefitting from a 2018 PILOT agreement become a lightning rod issue in one of Burlington County’s most strategic municipalities this election season? Republicans are running on the platform of a municipal renaissance, but defending Democrats are calling it an example of cronyism, given the property is being developed by a local Republican powerhouse family.
insidernj.com
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 9/12/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This has significant ramifications for local budgets and for our employees because this is a shared obligation. This affects every property taxpayer as well as every employee. If you’re an employee who pays property taxes, it’s a double whammy.” – NJ League of Municipalities Director Mike Cerra on the proposed hikes in health rates for public workers.
Comments / 2