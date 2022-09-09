Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This has significant ramifications for local budgets and for our employees because this is a shared obligation. This affects every property taxpayer as well as every employee. If you’re an employee who pays property taxes, it’s a double whammy.” – NJ League of Municipalities Director Mike Cerra on the proposed hikes in health rates for public workers.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO