Kalispell Glacier, Belgrade win Butte Fairmont Invitational; Avery, Stensrud win individual titles

406mtsports.com
Montana Western football players sweep Frontier weekly honors
WHITEFISH — Three student-athletes from Montana Western swept the Frontier Conference football players of the week honors. The players were singled out Monday. The Bulldogs' Braden Smith (defensive), Jon Jund (offensive) and John Mears (special teams) were acknowledged. Only two Frontier Conference football teams were in action over the...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western and Montana Tech volleyball players acknowledged
WHITEFISH — Peyton Vogl and Kaylee Fritz of Montana Western and Maureen Jessop of Montana Tech were singled out as the Frontier Conference volleyball players of the week Monday. Jessop, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter from Corvallis, helped the No. 14 Orediggers play to a 4-0 record at the...
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Western Washington wins 3-0 vs. MSU Billings volleyball
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 11 Western Washington swept past Montana State Billings, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Vikings improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC. The Yellowjackets dropped to 6-3, 0-2. For the Yellowjackets, Jahsita Fa’ali’i had 11 kills....
406mtsports.com
No. 2 Helena Capital takes care of business against Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL — Tom Carter and Dylan Graham each scored twice and No. 2 Helena Capital totaled six rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Kalispell Flathead. The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Western AA conference play, racked up 320 first-half yards and scored 42 points.
406mtsports.com
Froze out: Glacier sweeps Butte volleyball
BUTTE - Less than 24 hours after they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, the Butte Bulldogs hosted the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack. As hard as the Bulldogs fought back from a handful of deficits, the Wolfpack swept Butte, three games to...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men post first win of soccer season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season. Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout. The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.
406mtsports.com
Stung at the MAC: Stevensville volleyball sweeps Butte Central
BUTTE - The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets in a Saturday matchup at the Maroon Activities Center. The patient Yellowjackets were able to move the ball around well, take advantage of opportunities given to them, and sweep the Maroons, three games to none. The scores of the match...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Taco Dowler honored, Kaegun out for season, Montana State prepares for Oregon State
BOZEMAN — Taco Dowler immediately saw daylight when he fielded a punt as time expired in the first quarter of Saturday's football game against Morehead State. "I caught it and I was like, 'Oh, yeah,'" Dowler said. "I think that I said it out loud, actually. So I just ran to the right to see if I could score."
406mtsports.com
Week 2: Behind 63 point effort, No. 4 Montana State rolls past Morehead State
The No. 4 Bobcats (2-0) scored over 60 points for the first time since 2015 in their defeat of Morehead State (0-2) Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0 BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated Sep 10, 2022. Montana State cruised despite...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball swept by North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State out-hit Montana State .305 to .127 en route to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday morning in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Montana State’s (3-6) middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick guided MSU with 10 and eight...
406mtsports.com
Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade
BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
406mtsports.com
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State
MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Benner wins taekwondo title, Burt makes MSU Hall of Fame
This week's Sidelines spotlights martial artist Lee Benner and former Montana State football/wrestling great Lonnie Burt. Clancy's Lee Benner of the Helena ATA Martial Arts club recently captured the 60-plus age-group world championship in traditional sparring at the ATA Taekwondo World Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. Benner placed runner-up in forms, traditional weapons and combat sparring, as well.
KULR8
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts Morehead State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Morehead State football teams are meeting for the first time Saturday. The fourth-ranked Bobcats (1-0) will take on the Eagles (0-1) at Bobcat Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m., hoping to improve to 2-0. But they will be without several key players. Running back...
406mtsports.com
Montana State shows strong roster construction as injuries pile up
BOZEMAN — Football tends to quickly recalibrate fans’ imagination. On Sept. 4 last year, Montana State lost to Wyoming after a last-minute touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers. Tommy Mellott was MSU’s fourth-string QB at the time and looked more likely to get snaps at wide receiver and special teams in 2021. Dru Polidore was beginning what he figured would be a long career at Air Force. The Bobcats didn’t know about Jared White, a Texas high school running back, until the calendar flipped to 2022.
406mtsports.com
Remembering Roy Pace: Former sports editor spent 27 years at the IR
With the recent death of former Independent Record sports editor Roy Pace, at 86 years of age, the Helena area sporting community has lost one of its most beloved icons. Over the course of four decades, Pace earned the reputation as a fair and comprehensive journalist, with the utmost integrity, and as a dedicated advocate of local athletics.
406mtsports.com
Three takeaways: Montana State offense starts quickly, defense strong on third down, RB depth gets thinner
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team moved to 2-0 this season with a 63-13 defeat of Morehead State on Saturday in front of 19,927 fans at Bobcat Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the contest. Offense strikes quickly. The Bobcats entered as 42 1/2-point favorites against...
406mtsports.com
Bye week comes at good time for 1-1 Carroll Saints
HELENA — The first of two scheduled open dates, or bye weeks, offered Carroll's football team the opportunity to move on from last week's disappointing road loss to longtime rival Montana Tech. After scoring on two of its first four drives, Carroll’s offense was held in check and finished...
