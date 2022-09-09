Kalispell Glacier, Belgrade win Butte Fairmont Invitational; Avery, Stensrud win individual titles

BOZEMAN — Taco Dowler immediately saw daylight when he fielded a punt as time expired in the first quarter of Saturday's football game against Morehead State. "I caught it and I was like, 'Oh, yeah,'" Dowler said. "I think that I said it out loud, actually. So I just ran to the right to see if I could score."

