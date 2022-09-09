ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just 11 Mega Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards

I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel... The year's Emmys were definitely one for the books — but not without a few awkward moments. Here are some of the best:. 1. Before the show, Maddy Morphosis caused a little stir with this tweet:. the d-list celebs have arrived babyyy...
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Fans upset after Norm Macdonald and Olivia Newton-John left out of In Memoriam segment

Fans were surprised by Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald’s absence from the Emmys 2022’s In Memoriam segment.The Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, died in August of this year from breast cancer. She was 73. While Newton-John was mostly a film actor, she appeared in a number of televison shows, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series. Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.However, the Saturday Night Live alum...
