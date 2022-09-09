PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Little Theatre is getting ready for their annual benefit for arts education. It’s called “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest.”. Each year, depARTure offers the community a chance to win a trip to a fabulous destination across the globe. From a Derby depARTure to depARTure: Tuscany, the trip dictates the theme. This year’s theme is “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest” – and the event and the trip center around all things DIAMOND. Attendance is not necessary to win the trip, so anyone can purchase a chance to win regardless of being present at the event itself.

