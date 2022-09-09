Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
TK Escape opening new rooms
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - TK Escape in downtown Mobile is launched a new “Jigsaw” room this month. Located Downtown Mobile @ 450 Dauphin Street Mobile Al 36602 directly across from Mo’ Bay Beignet. - Jigsaw Grand Opening Weekend of September 16th – 18th. - New Room...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: What’s happening on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - In this Gulf Coast Spotlight, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier joined us on to talk about a successful summer and a look forward toward the fall. We recap some of the summer events like the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo and more. We also look...
WALA-TV FOX10
First 50s of the season?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dry air and low humidity is on the way! That drier air won’t cool down our afternoon temperatures much, but there will be a significant crispness for the next several mornings. At this time of year, the average low is 69°. We will be well below that the rest of the week.
Backers: New Fairhope pier restaurant is keystone of a bigger vision
When The Blind Tiger opens on Fairhope’s municipal pier next year, backers say, it’ll bring much more than the chance to eat a burger or sip a bushwacker with a prime view of a Mobile Bay sunset. Brent Barkin, a Fairhope resident who’s a partner in the project,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Coast Guard ATC give City leaders air tour of how the respond to hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A week from today will mark the two year anniversary of Hurricane Sally. This as we are experiencing one of the quietest storm seasons we’ve seen in years. Downtown’s LoDa Art Walk -- showcasing the Port City’s most talented artists and vendors. It’s also serving...
Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile
An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
Bringing relief to ‘food deserts’ in Baldwin County
STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County non-profit are trying to help families in areas that sometimes get overlooked. The Prodisee Pantry held its monthly food distribution in Stockton Saturday. Drivers slowly make their way through an assembly line–volunteers get the food ready and load it into trunks. It’s a big help for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A big change is coming overnight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A few showers and storms are moving through coastal areas this afternoon. These will fizzle out over the next couple of hours. A big change is coming overnight. A cold front has moved through and will lower humidity will make for pleasant mornings in the low 60s starting Tuesday. The lower humidity also means rain chances vanish. We will be rain-free the rest of the week!
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD responds to disturbance at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded today to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students. Police said two individuals have been detained and that this is an active investigation. The MPD did not provide additional information but indicated updates will...
13 children injured in Florida school bus crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children […]
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
A failed Florida marriage may have landed Queen Elizabeth on the throne
PENSACOLA Fla. (WKRG) — As the world honors Queen Elizabeth, a Pensacola connection landed her on the throne. In the early 1900s, Wallis Warfield Simpson, former Duchess of England, took a trip to Pensacola, Florida to visit her cousin. Warfield’s cousin was the daughter of Pensacola Naval Air Commander Henry Wallis, and while visiting Pensacola […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Little Theatre to host ‘depARTure’ arts education benefit
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Little Theatre is getting ready for their annual benefit for arts education. It’s called “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest.”. Each year, depARTure offers the community a chance to win a trip to a fabulous destination across the globe. From a Derby depARTure to depARTure: Tuscany, the trip dictates the theme. This year’s theme is “depARTure: A Cut Above the Rest” – and the event and the trip center around all things DIAMOND. Attendance is not necessary to win the trip, so anyone can purchase a chance to win regardless of being present at the event itself.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne youth center bus vandalized. Suspects caught on camera
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Staff at the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization found some unexpected visitors on their bus Thursday evening. “We noticed a black car came from around the bus. We did not know at the time damage had occurred,” said Executive Director Tracie Brown. Site Director Sonya Smith...
WEAR
Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
WALA-TV FOX10
South Baldwin Chamber Foundation hosting Casino Night Fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This morning we were joined by Alex Sweeney, SBCF Board of Director Officer, and Kylee Raulerson, SBCF Executive Director, to talk about a fun event they have coming up. The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation is hosting a night of fun-Las Vegas Style! It will be a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boy Scouts of America selling popcorn to support local scouting programs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We got to sit down with the Boy Scouts of America Mobile Area council to talk about their upcoming popcorn sales. They are currently selling popcorn, to help support their own program and also local American heroes. The flavors you can choose from include caramel corn, popping corn, unbelievable butter, kettle corn, white cheddar, salted caramel, chocolatey pretzels, and white cheddar/kettle corn mix.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman wanted for cutting child while stabbing boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers were called to a domestic violence situation at Manchester Park Apartments on Springhill Avenue, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 11:03 a.m. When officers arrived they discovered that the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend while holding their one-year-old child. During the altercation, the child...
13 children being treated after Escambia Co. school bus crash: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man robs Saraland Popeyes, rams police during escape attempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland Police responded to a robbery call Sunday, September 11 at Popeyes on Highway 43 in reference to a male armed with a handgun demanding money. Police officers located a vehicle in the area matching the description of the suspect vehicle. When police attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle the driver refused to stop.
