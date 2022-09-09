Two arrested in Atchison for suspicion of distributing pills laced with fentanyl

ATCHISON, Kan. — Two people are in custody following a search warrant last week in Atchison, Kansas.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, deputies with the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Super 8 Hotel off S. 9th and Spring streets.

During the search, over 130 pills suspected of containing fentanyl were found.

Two people were arrested on scene for distribution of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and no drug tax stamp.

The sheriff’s office says fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.

Chance Grey, a Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department battalion chief, said individuals are susceptible to a fentanyl overdose if the substance is ingested, inhaled or injected. Inhalation can easily occur if it is found in powdered form and becomes airborne.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.