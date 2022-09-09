- If you're looking for a place to explore in Pennsylvania, you'll want to explore Lancaster County. This region is home to many exciting things to do. For example, you can take the Strasburg Rail Road and ride the historic rails. This experience can be beautiful, thrilling, and unpredictable. Also, don't miss the magic lantern shows, which entertained audiences before the invention of television. The shows featured hand-drawn images projected onto lanterns and were performed by showmen who traveled by troupes. These performances are unique to Lancaster, PA, and only a few locations around the country still hold these authentic shows.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO