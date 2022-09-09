ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Handmaid's Tale premiere: Yvonne Strahovski stuns on the red carpet

By A. James
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski hit the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of season five of The Handmaid's Tale.

The 39-year-old mother of two posed with cast members of the futuristic drama, including Elizabeth Moss and Christine Ko.

Yvonne, who plays Serena in the hit show, looked radiant in a sleeveless red dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oN4Dl_0hnup0rT00
The square-neck number boasted a maxi hemline, which completely hid her footwear and clung tightly to her slender figure.

Yvonne swept her dark blonde hair in a side parting.

The two-time Emmy nominee opted for natural-look makeup, and accessorised with a dazzling silver earring and two matching rings on each hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJPuv_0hnup0rT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aBQ9_0hnup0rT00
Yvonne stars in season five of The Handmaid's Tale, which premieres on U.S. streaming giant Hulu on September 14.

SBS has fast-tracked the Australian launch to September 15.

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the show takes place in a patriarchal dystopia called Gilead founded on what used to be the United States.

Women are reduced to a status far beneath that of men, deprived of such basic rights as being permitted to read or use money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dyTh_0hnup0rT00
'Handmaids' are the women forced under veils and subjected to a form of slavery in which they are repeatedly raped for the purpose of producing children.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in July 2018, Yvonne confessed she had never even read the critically acclaimed novel before accepting her role in the series.

But she said the opportunity to play Serena was too good an opportunity to turn down.

You can watch Seasons 1-4 of The Handmaid's Tale on Stan in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wTyD_0hnup0rT00
