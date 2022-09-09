Purple lights & Union Jacks seen in cities from New York to Tel Aviv as the world pays tribute to the Queen

CITIES around the world have lit up in purple or displayed the Union Jack in a mark of respect to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.

Her Majesty died "peacefully" on Thursday at Balmoral, Scotland - sparking an outpouring of grief globally.

The Shard is London has turned its lights purple to honour Her Majesty Credit: Tom Bowles / Story Picture Agency

New York's Empire State Building was illuminated in purple in honour of the Queen Credit: Reuters

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has turned its lights off as a mark of respect Credit: Getty

The Queen's face was projected onto the side of Sydney Opera House, Australia Credit: Getty

A huge portrait of Her Majesty has been hung outside the British Embassy in Paris Credit: EPA

Cannons were fired over Wellington Harbour in New Zealand Credit: Getty

Flowers and tributes were left outside the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong Credit: AFP

A man prays outside the British Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Credit: Getty

Tel Aviv's Municipality building is illuminated with the colours of the Union Jack Credit: AFP

Benidorm lights up the town with a tribute to the Queen Credit: Solarpix

Emotional tourists sign the Book of Condolence outside the British Embassy in Manila in the Philippines Credit: AP

EU flags fly at half mast outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Credit: Reuters

The Queen has sadly died at the age of 96 Credit: AFP

In several cities in the UK and abroad, monuments have lit up purple while others have projected the Union Jack as the world mourns.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has switched off its lights for the night in tribute to the monarch.

A tweet on the landmark's page said: "In tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, tonight, I will turn my lights off at midnight."

Meanwhile, The Shard in London has dimmed its lights purple in the Queen's memory.

In New York City, the Empire State Building's tower lights "shine purple and sparkle in silver to honour the life and legacy" of the monarch.

And in other cities and towns such as Tel Aviv, Israel, and Benidorm in Spain Union Jacks stood proud on buildings.

More than 5,000 miles away in California, expats and Americans alike came together to honour the Queen, in true British style, at the pub.

At Ye Olde Kings Head, in Santa Monica, a shrine dedicated to the monarch, featuring candles, roses and pictures were placed outside.

In Hong Kong, flowers have been placed next to a picture of Her Majesty outside the British Consulate-General.

A 96-cannon "Death Gun Salute" was held in Wellington harbour in New Zealand.

In Australia, Sydney's iconic Opera House projected an image of the Queen onto its side in an act of tribute.

It comes as millions of people around the world unite in grief following the Queen's tragic death on Thursday.

President Joe Biden spoke of the Queen as a "source of comfort and pride" as he released a lengthy statement on her life.

He said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis said: "I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queens eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the Queen as a "constant presence in our lives".

He said: "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"She was a constant presence in our lives and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life.

"Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world.

"The Queen's commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world."

And Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the hearts of his people go out to mourning Brits.

He said: "With the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second, a historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end.

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole."

News outlets worldwide have hailed Her Majesty as the "Queen of the century" as tributes pour in.

Italian paper La Stampa called the monarch the "Queen of the century" while German outlet Bild noted she was "back with her Philip".

The Queen was heartbroken when Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, died at the age of 99 in April last year.

The New Zealand Herald lead on King Charles III's emotional tribute to his mother as he told of his "greatest sadness".

German daily newspaper Die Welt said Her Majesty's death marks the "end of an era" while French outlet Le Monde described her seven-decade ruling as "an extraordinary reign".

Britain and the Queen's Commonwealth realms will now enter a ten-day period of mourning.

In a sombre statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, had passed away - making her son, Charles, King.

The Queen's passing comes as...

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Charles, who will now be known as King Charles III, gave a statement as he led the nation in mourning.

The new King said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

A display at Flushing Meadows in New York Credit: Reuters