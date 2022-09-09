ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From mistress to Queen Consort... Camilla's extraordinary transformation into one of the Royal Family's most popular members

By Chris Brooke
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Camilla has completed an extraordinary transformation from royal mistress to Her Majesty the Queen.

Charles automatically became King on his mother's death and his dutiful second wife is now Queen Consort.

There was a time when honouring Camilla with the ultimate royal title would have been controversial with some.

Camilla was blamed in some quarters for the breakdown of Charles's marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

And, when news of their affair first came to light, Camilla faced vitriolic criticism. It took time for the public to accept her following Diana's death in 1997 and when she married Charles in 2005 the subject of her future title was a cause of controversy.

At the time, royal aides said Camilla did not want to be known as Queen Consort – even though she was entitled to be.

She 'intended' instead, when the time came, to be known as Princess Consort – a title never before used in British history.

But so stunning has her transformation been that she is now one of the most popular members of the Royal Family and a fully fledged member of 'The Firm'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T50Z7_0hnuowvR00
Camilla has completed an extraordinary transformation from royal mistress to Her Majesty the Queen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTKO6_0hnuowvR00
Charles and Camilla at a polo match, circa 1972

In February, Queen Elizabeth II publicly announced her endorsement of her daughter-in-law taking the title of Queen Consort when the time came.

In her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation, the monarch said it was her 'sincere wish' she should take the title. The Daily Mail revealed Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to crown Camilla as Queen Consort years ago and that Charles came close to announcing it in 2019.

The Queen chose the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne to make the highly significant announcement and express her desire for Camilla to be fully acknowledged when Charles became King.

She told the nation: 'When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZF1DG_0hnuowvR00
Diana and Camilla at Ludlow Races in 1980
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U3sS_0hnuowvR00
The Duchess of Cornwall, seated next to France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, and close to Queen Elizabeth II, at the start of a state banquet at Windsor Castle in March 2008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO5Ig_0hnuowvR00
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry are pictured on the balcony of London's Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in September 

Camilla later said she felt 'very honoured and very touched' by the public seal of approval.

Her gradual progression within the Royal Family over recent years has seen her attend the State Opening of Parliament. She was made a Privy Counsellor in 2016, meaning she will be beside Charles when he is formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council.

Through charity work championing literacy, and highlighting the problem of domestic abuse and sexual violence, Camilla has carved out her own royal role. And she has even won over the media with her sense of humour and devotion to her husband and public duty.

Camilla will be crowned at Charles's side at his coronation, just as the last Queen Consort, the Queen Mother, was.

She is expected to wear the Queen Mother's 1937 coronation crown: A Queen by the side of the new King.

