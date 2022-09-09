Farewell to their beloved Gan-Gan: How the Queen took joy in her twelve great-grandchildren in her later years - and even finally met her namesake Lilibet during the Jubilee

Related
Jack Ging, character actor best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide, passes away at 90 years of age
The acting world is in mourning on Monday, with news that beloved character actor Jack Ging passed away over the weekend. The actor - best known for roles in Mannix, The A-Team and Riptide and the Clint Eastwood Western High Plains Drifter - passed away at his La Quint, California home at 90 years of age on Friday, September 9, according to Deadline.
The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died
Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin
Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil
The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son
A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
Sweet moment Princess Eugenie returns a well-wisher's key after her child dropped them over the barrier during a royal walkabout in Balmoral
This is the sweet moment Princess Eugenie returned a mother's keys after her child dropped them over the side of a barrier during the royal walkabout yesterday. The princess was walking past well-wishers who had lined the road outside Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, when the little one dropped the keys. The...
Prince Andrew was not 'worried by inhibitions' as he hugged his daughter and gestured to the crowd with 'empathetic praying hands' after memorial church service in Balmoral, says body language expert
Prince Andrew seemed 'less worried' by inhibitions than other senior members of the royal family who gathered in Balmoral today to pay tribute to the Queen, according to a body language expert. Her Majesty died at the Scottish estate on Thursday, aged 96, with a Buckingham Palace statement saying the...
'Charles looks absolutely devastated': Royal fans share outpouring of sympathy for the 'heartbroken' King as he stands guard by the Queen's coffin during vigil at St Giles' Cathedral
Royal fans have sympathised with King Charles after noting that the new monarch looked 'devastated' this evening during a vigil for Queen Elizabeth. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. After a short procession, King...
Princess Anne says Queen did 'exactly the right thing' after Princess Diana died by keeping Princes William and Harry in Balmoral - and praises her parents' 'important partnership' in unseen interview from 2017
Princess Anne has said the Queen did 'exactly the right thing' by staying in Balmoral with Princes William and Harry in the days after the death of Princess Diana in an unseen interview from 2017. The Princess Royal, 72, spoke to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her mother's...
Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead
Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Send the pen guy to the Tower! Moment King Charles furiously motions for aide to move ink pot as he signs proclamation (before eagle-eyed viewers spot him 'stealing' the pen)
Charles III made history today as he was proclaimed the new King - but viewers of the momentous occasion found themselves distracted when the new monarch suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides. As he went to sign the historic Proclamation, the King frantically motioned to an aide to...
Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances
Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years
The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
Princess Beatrice can now be a stand in for King Charles: Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter is now a ‘counsellor of state’ following the Queen’s death – after moving up the line of succession
Princess Beatrice can now be a stand-in for King Charles as a 'counsellor of state' following the Queen's death as she moved up the line of succession. The five senior royals who will act as Counsellors to the new Monarch, 73, have changed after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral Castle.
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she had a 'wonderful' dinner with then-Prince Charles just hours before the Queen died - and says fears about Monarch's health must have come as a 'surprise' after they had such a 'joyful' evening
Jenna Bush Hager has opened up about the dinner she had with Prince Charles the night before he became King Charles III in the wake of the Queen's death. The Today host was in Ayrshire, Scotland, last week to interview Camilla, the former Duchess of Cornwall, who is now Queen Consort, about her online book club, The Reading Room.
