Man, 44, killed in Berkshires motorcycle crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Berkshires. State police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened in the town of Florida just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say a 44-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle on River Road and crashed. No other vehicles were involved. The...
Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 75. He died in July after...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence as soon as next week, a state attorney told a federal judge Monday. James Houts, a deputy state attorney general, told U.S. District Judge R....
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday over issues of pay and what they say is understaffing that has been worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. The labor action includes 15,000 nurses and seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and...
Schodack man accused of threatening person with loaded shotgun
A Schodack man is facing multiple charges after police he displayed and threatened a person with a loaded shotgun. Police allege 34-year-old Benjamin Sager threatened a person in a home following a fight. Police say children were present. Sager’s charges include weapons possession, menacing, reckless endangerment and child endangerment. He...
Connecticut man charged with drug possession in Albany County
Police arrested a man they say had a weapon and drugs in his possession. Police say 33-year-old Carmello Castro of Connecticut was pulled over for speeding, and they found a large quantity of cannabis, and an illegally-possessed loaded handgun. He is being held in Albany County Jail.
California governor opposes new tax in statewide TV ad
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation’s most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won’t help the environment but is instead “one company’s cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
Duo charged in Kingsbury drug bust
A traffic stop in Washington County led to two people facing a long list of drug and gun charges. Police say they found heroin, cocaine, and meth. They arrested two people, Jesse Tracey and Shaniah Sanders. They say the pair planned to sell the drugs. Both were caught in town...
Hundreds Participate in ‘Walk to End Epilepsy’
450 people were out walking the morning of September 11 to fight against epilepsy. They wore purple at Saratoga Spa State Park in light of the event. “We hope that we can help people when they begin their journey…” Executive Director Jeannine Garab said. “… if you kind of find us early on, we feel like we can be the most effective.”
Hochul won’t renew pandemic emergency powers
Gov. Hochul says she won’t be renewing the pandemic emergency powers when they expire at the end of the day Monday. Hochul says the powers were good to secure the vaccines and resources needed for mass vaccination sites, but says we’re in a different place now. “We’re watching...
Castelli releases Moderate Party platform for NY-21
In the 21st Congressional District, Matt Castelli – opponent of Elise Stefanik – will be on both the Democratic and Moderate Party lines. He released his Moderate Party platform on Monday morning. No formal party exists, but New York election laws allow candidates to make up their own...
Golf enthusiasts tee off at indoor Guilderland simulator
GUILDERLAND – You don’t want to end up in a bunker on the golf course, but Capital Region golfers are flocking to The Bunker. The indoor golf course is located on Western Avenue in Guilderland. The idea started in 2019, when Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon were driving...
Orthodox Jewish leaders voice opposition to state Board of Regents proposal
The New York State Board of Regents is proposing new rules that would require private schools to provide an education that is equivalent to public schools. The board is meeting Monday, before they vote Tuesday. Members of the Orthodox Jewish community have voiced opposition to the proposal. Some were standing...
