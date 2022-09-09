Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’
Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”.The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.The hiker asked the Queen where exactly she lived, to which she responded: London. The Queen, who died at the Balmoral castle on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, told the hiker that she had a...
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Inside Britain's Protocol Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Her Funeral and Plans for Next 10 Days
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. On the heels of the stunning news that has reverberated around the world, an explicitly detailed series of protocols -- including the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne -- will begin to roll out. According to multiple...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'
Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial. They have also been banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico. The Queen's funeral is set for September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. Foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in...
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Queen Elizabeth II’s death announced via traditional easel display in front of Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace workers announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a traditional easel display on the gates of the palace.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows two officials walking up to the front gates of the royal residence. They then attached the easel.An easel was also attached outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, Scotland.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
Buckingham Palace statement on death of Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on Thursday. Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace:. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis are getting a new home
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of dogs, and at the time of her death last week, she had at least four — two corgis, a cocker spaniel and a dachshund-corgi mix called a dorgi. There has been much speculation about what the fate would be for her beloved pets, and now, there's an answer, at least for some of them.
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death...
Did You Know that Queen Elizabeth Did NOT Have a Passport? Here’s Why
While heads of state do have passports, Queen Elizabeth did not have a passport and was not required to use one. Here is why. Probably everyone in the modern world knows about the passing of Queen Elizabeth last week on September 8, 2022. She had served as queen of the United Kingdom for just over 70 years. There have been hundreds if not thousands of stories about her in the last few days but here is something I found interesting, from a travel perspective.
World leaders to pack Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Who is attending and who is not
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Jill Biden, is among heads of state traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Who else is going?
'Saddest day': British, world leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered by world leaders for her dedication and service to the United Kingdom over a 70-year reign.
Overnight queue, strict rules for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state
Britons have a reputation for patiently waiting in line but the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state is likely to be unprecedented even by their standards. Like her mother's, Queen Elizabeth II's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque, and people will file past on both sides to pay their respects.
John Kerry: Queen Elizabeth II was the ‘calm in the storm’ for 70 years
Former Secretary of State John Kerry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near Buckingham Palace on Friday, saying she was the “calm in the storm” for 70 years, adding that she always had a “great sense of direction.”Sept. 9, 2022.
