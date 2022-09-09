Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food FestivalDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Related
Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns
The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
Primary Election Results Mirror Statewide Patterns
Bedford Democrats and Republicans were right in step with statewide patterns on the primary election ballot, endorsing nearly all of the successful down-ballot candidates who ultimately were declared winners. The first unofficial results from Precinct 1 were posted around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 6, at John Glenn Middle School,...
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
Interim Report ~ September 6 Primary Election ~ Preliminary Results to Post Later this Evening
Editor’s note: The Citizen will post Bedford’s preliminary vote totals as soon as they are available after the polls close, and will get the numbers from Burlington and Lexington as soon as possible. Voter participation in Tuesday’s state primary election is almost certain to surpass the 2,979 who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
Massachusetts Primary Election ~ TOMORROW ~ Tuesday, September 6 ~ 7 am to 8 pm
It all comes down to this: Tuesday, September 6, is Massachusetts Primary day!. Representative In Congress ~ Fifth District ~ Precinct 2A only. Representative In Congress ~ Sixth District~Precincts 1-4 Councillor ~ Third District. Senator In General Court ~ Third Middlesex District. Representative In General Court ~ Twenty-First Middlesex District.
Bedford Voters Propel Gordon to Comfortable Primary Victory
State Rep. Kenneth I. Gordon, propelled by support from his hometown of Bedford, cruised to victory in Tuesday’s primary election for the Democratic nomination for state representative in the 21st Middlesex District. Gordon received 3,747 votes, 65 percent of the ballots cast. His opponent, political neophyte Timmy Sullivan of...
Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13
The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Parish Lyceum on September 18 to Focus on Gun Violence Prevention
~ Submitted by First Parish in Bedford, Unitarian Universalist Church. Autumn activities are starting up and one that is eagerly awaited is the resumption of the First Parish Lyceum series, which leads off with a presentation on the prevention of gun violence on Sunday, September 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford
I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
Letter to the Editor: Protect the Reformatory Branch Trail
Though we have lived in Bedford for over 20 years my husband and I learned about the plan to pave the Reformatory Branch bike trail when it was voted down at the last town meeting. Paving the pathway would destroy one of Bedford’s crown jewels, and we worry that most people in this town are unaware of the devastating implications of this project. The unpaved bikeway helps to preserve the last remnants of Bedford’s rural beauty. Especially since the pandemic started, the ability to ride the unpaved trail with its beautiful trees and shady cover in the hot weather is so soothing. On the unpaved trail, you meet many other walkers and bicyclists who seem to be in the same mindset. They are there to take in the unique and beautiful nature that the trail offers.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Timmy Sullivan
Timmy Sullivan is running against incumbent Ken Gordon to become the next State Representative for Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington Precinct 6. He is incredibly passionate about climate justice, strengthening our public schools and colleges, and ensuring a transparent culture of decision making at the Massachusetts State House. It’s time to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prep for the Massachusetts Primary on Sept. 6 ~ Your Curated List of Articles
A curated list of The Bedford Citizen’s pre-election coverage that focuses on the candidates, letters to the editor, and general voter information. Letter to the Editor: In Support of Ken Gordon by Fahad Ken Alden. Letter to the Editor: Supporting the Re-Election of Rep. Ken Gordon by Richard Rosen.
Letter to the Editor: Specious Argument about Reformatory Branch Trail
~Submitted by Dan Smythe Jr. If the argument used in support of the Minuteman Bikeway Extension is that Town Meeting has repeatedly voted in support of the project. Old Town Meeting votes in support of a project are not a valid reason for supporting it. The scope of this project has been greatly expanded over the years. This project has changed, so the argument that we must support it because it was supported in the past is not valid.
BARC Chair Advocates Much Higher Fees for Tree Removal
The chair of the Arbor Resources Committee wants to fast-track revisions to the town tree policy that would exponentially increase mitigation requirements for town trees that are removed. Dan Churella said at a virtual meeting last Thursday that the problem is especially apparent with a large public tree, which under...
Three Bedford Churches Welcome Members and Visitors after Summer Vacation
When does a new year roll around? When the calendar turns on January 1, and again in early September when schools, organizations, and churches reboot after a long summer recess. Three Bedford churches—First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Church of Christ Congregational, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—shared their plans as they...
Bedford Bats will have New Homes ~ Thanks to Cole Bennett’s Eagle Scout Project
I am a member of Scout Troop 114, Bedford. One of the requirements to achieve the rank of Eagle is to plan, lead, and execute a service project that benefits your community. I chose to fund, build, and install six large bat houses in the conservation areas near water bodies around town.
Recycling Know No’s: Get to KNOW the Compost & Recycling Center
Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator Town of Bedford, DPW. It’s often called The Dump, The Landfill, The Compost Site – Are you familiar with the Compost & Recycling Center at 108 Carlisle Rd? The site has changed quite a bit over the years. It is true that “the Dump” was a real place, a municipal landfill many years ago. The now capped landfill is home to Bedford’s leaf & yard waste site and recycling drop off center as well as the Seasonal Storage for the Department of Public Works.
Zoning Board Focuses on Parking as Apartment Proposal Hearing Begins
Parking was the primary concern among Zoning Board of Appeals members as the hearing began for a comprehensive permit to develop a 20-unit apartment complex at 330 South Road. Members voted to continue the hearing to Sept. 22. That’s when the public will have the opportunity to comment; only board members had questions and observations at the virtual hearing on Thursday.
DPW Director Calls in Tree Experts to Deal with Ash Borers
Public Works Director David Manugian briefed the Arbor Resources Committee on efforts to combat the Emerald ash borer, which already has levied a death sentence on many local ash trees. During a virtual committee meeting Thursday, Manugian said he already has received a preliminary plan from Bartlett Tree Experts, a...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0