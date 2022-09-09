Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Submersible drones, Air Force called in to search for missing Yakima 4-year-old
YAKIMA -- More than a half dozen agencies are continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old in Yakima Monday. Yakima Police say the search continued through the night with YPD Detectives working late to investigate leads. Remote submersible drones are being used to search waterways. Lieutenant Aaron Wuitschick with the...
LIVE UPDATES: Civilian searchers now allowed to look for missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA – Authorities are asking if you see Lucian Munguia that you call 911 immediately. They said they do not need volunteer searchers at this time. Lucian is described as 4 feet tall, 40 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with a shark picture on it, blue shorts and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
610KONA
4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway
"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?
YAKIMA – As the search for Lucian Munguia, the missing 4-year-old Yakima boy continues, many people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been activated for him. The simple answer from authorities is Lucian’s case does not yet fit the requirements. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said...
KIMA TV
Retired YPD officer releases third crime novel based off true events in Yakima
YAKIMA -- A retired Yakima Police officer is now turning his crime experiences into books. Victor Kusske served as a police officer for 26 years. He was on the streets of Downtown Yakima fighting crime in the 70's and 80's. Now, he's writing books based off true crime events that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Council to look at pedestrian safety near Chuck Austin Place, other traffic topics
The city is looking at solutions for a pedestrian safety issue raised by residents of a veteran housing complex on South 16th Avenue in Yakima. Residents of Chuck Austin Place, a housing development at 1630 S. 16th Ave. that serves formerly homeless veterans, routinely walk to and from a convenience store at the intersection of 16th and Washington avenues, Public Works staff said in a memo to the City Council.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima county and Yakama Nation joined together to ask for federal funds for law enforcement
TOPPENISH, Wash. - On Thursday, agencies from the Yakama Nation including tribal police, the MMIP committee and county representatives, like County Commissioner LaDon Linde and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office joined together to ask the federal government for funds to help them reduce crime in Yakima County. This comes after they sent a letter requesting funds to representatives Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray and Dan Newhouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
Yakima Herald Republic
Air quality in Yakima Valley deemed unhealthy amid wildfire smoke
Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.
nbcrightnow.com
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
KIMA TV
Yakima reaches unhealthy air quality
YAKIMA -- Yakima has reached unhealthy air quality as of Monday morning, Sept. 12. Air quality across Washington, including Yakima, is being impacted by smoke and wildfires. The Department of Ecology encourages people to avoid outdoor activities, especially those that are strenuous.
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: As water levels drop, Yakima emerges as a model
As the West writhes with the pain of its worst drought in 1,200 years, the Yakima Valley can take some comfort in being a step ahead of most of its neighbors in finding solutions. In fact, we might even take some pride in knowing our region is increasingly seen as...
KIMA TV
Police searching for missing four-year-old child
YAKIMA, Wash. --- [UPDATE 9/11 6:30PM]. Officers with YPD are asking for any pictures or video taken Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park between 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Pictures and videos can be emailed to the police department at YPD@yakimapolice.org. ----------- [UPDATE 9/11 2:30PM]. Police have issued a statewide...
ifiberone.com
More details released about former Ellensburg priest jailed over accusations of rape
KENNEWICK - The Yakima Catholic Diocese emailed more information to iFIBER ONE News about the nature of the relationship between a jailed priest accused of rape and his alleged victim. 49-year-old Reverend Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested in Kennewick on Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor...
Comments / 0