Yakima County, WA

KIMA TV

Submersible drones, Air Force called in to search for missing Yakima 4-year-old

YAKIMA -- More than a half dozen agencies are continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old in Yakima Monday. Yakima Police say the search continued through the night with YPD Detectives working late to investigate leads. Remote submersible drones are being used to search waterways. Lieutenant Aaron Wuitschick with the...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
WAPATO, WA
County
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Crime & Safety
610KONA

4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911" A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child

Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council to look at pedestrian safety near Chuck Austin Place, other traffic topics

The city is looking at solutions for a pedestrian safety issue raised by residents of a veteran housing complex on South 16th Avenue in Yakima. Residents of Chuck Austin Place, a housing development at 1630 S. 16th Ave. that serves formerly homeless veterans, routinely walk to and from a convenience store at the intersection of 16th and Washington avenues, Public Works staff said in a memo to the City Council.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima county and Yakama Nation joined together to ask for federal funds for law enforcement

TOPPENISH, Wash. - On Thursday, agencies from the Yakama Nation including tribal police, the MMIP committee and county representatives, like County Commissioner LaDon Linde and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office joined together to ask the federal government for funds to help them reduce crime in Yakima County. This comes after they sent a letter requesting funds to representatives Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray and Dan Newhouse.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Air quality in Yakima Valley deemed unhealthy amid wildfire smoke

Air quality was unhealthy on Monday in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest. Air quality was unhealthy for everyone as of 8 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is unhealthy, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air. Everyone should avoid strenuous outdoor activity. People who must be outside should wear a respirator mask such as an N95.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima reaches unhealthy air quality

YAKIMA -- Yakima has reached unhealthy air quality as of Monday morning, Sept. 12. Air quality across Washington, including Yakima, is being impacted by smoke and wildfires. The Department of Ecology encourages people to avoid outdoor activities, especially those that are strenuous.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday

Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: As water levels drop, Yakima emerges as a model

As the West writhes with the pain of its worst drought in 1,200 years, the Yakima Valley can take some comfort in being a step ahead of most of its neighbors in finding solutions. In fact, we might even take some pride in knowing our region is increasingly seen as...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Police searching for missing four-year-old child

YAKIMA, Wash. --- [UPDATE 9/11 6:30PM]. Officers with YPD are asking for any pictures or video taken Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park between 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Pictures and videos can be emailed to the police department at YPD@yakimapolice.org. ----------- [UPDATE 9/11 2:30PM]. Police have issued a statewide...
YAKIMA, WA

