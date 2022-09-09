ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 1

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZYpj_0hnumagH00

Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely of The Athletic joins WAVY Sports Director Craig Loper for Week 1 of the Washington Huddle.

This year, Ciely joins Loper from his Athletic studio.

More Huddle content: https://www.wavy.com/washington-huddle/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
fantasypros.com

Will Zach Ertz Play in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)

With DeAndre Hopkins suspended and Rondale Moore officially ruled out for Week 1, Zach Ertz is in line for many targets… if he plays. The 31-year-old tight end is listed as questionable for Arizona’s matchup against Kansas City due to concerns about a lingering calf injury that he’s been dealing with since early August. Let’s take a look at the latest on Ertz.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddle#American Football#Athletic#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy