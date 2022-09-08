Mark Stoops’ Kentucky is team on a roll right now. On Saturday, they went down to Gainesville and defeated Florida in a massive road win that made Stoops the winningest coach in the history of UK football. On Sunday, the AP Poll ranked them ninth in the nation. Now, they may have learned the most impactful news for their season today when it was announced that star running back Chris Rodriguez would return from ‘suspension’ when the Wildcats play Ole Miss.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO