Bristol, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Carter County moves forward with $4.5 million communications project

ELIZABETHTON — After several years of planning, discussion and debate in Carter County, a countywide emergency communications network is becoming a reality. That was made apparent on Sept. 7 with the purchase order totaling $4,510,136 for the new system. The funds will be taken from the county’s portion of the federal American Rescue Plan. Motorola Solutions Inc. is the vendor for the project. A separate purchase order for $48,000 will provide for the purchase of compatible pagers for volunteer firefighters. The money will be spent in five stages as the project develops.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes historian Will Greene

KINGSPORT — Historian A. Wilson “Will” Greene will present “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign” at the Sept. 12 Tri Cities Civil War Round Table. The event will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Room...
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Events in Johnson City go on despite rain showers

JOHNSON CITY — Despite intermittent rain showers, Saturday was a very busy morning in Johnson City. Retired Major Gen. Tommy Baker, who serves as Tennessee’s commissioner of veterans services, was the guest speaker at the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stair climb at BMS honors fallen heroes of 9/11

BRISTOL — Twenty-one years ago, on Sept. 11, hundreds of firefighters and other first responders died in the line of duty rescuing people after the terrorist attacks that day in New York, at the Pentagon and in the sky over Pennsylvania. On Saturday, more than 600 first responders and...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport BMA leans toward library renovations with federal funding

KINGSPORT — A majority of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members said Monday they support spending $5 million in federal money to renovate the Kingsport Public Library. “I’d be more supportive of the project we know affects the most people and is ready to go,” Vice Mayor Colette...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol Rhythm and Roots day three

In East Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather just wait a minute. That was the case in the third day of Rhythm and Roots in Bristol as a brief rain shower hit just before the start of the Carson Peters & Iron Mountain show. As Carson said as the group took the stage, “It rained long enough for us to get our instruments wet and then stopped.” The rain did send some folks under the tents along the street where musicians with tip jars tried to earn an extra dollar.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New housing developments span Model City

KINGSPORT — Eighteen developments that will bring more than 2,500 homes, townhomes or apartment units to the Model City are in the process of being built, and there is no indication the growth will stop anytime soon. “In 2021, there were around 600 housing units being developed in the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

First one in the pool’s a dog … and the second, and third …

KINGSPORT — It was a dark and rainy day in Kingsport, but the dogs did not seem to mind. The fifth annual Dogs Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center brought about 100 dogs with their owners — most with umbrellas and raincoats — but the dogs jumped into the pool with all four feet to enjoy what has become an annual post-Labor Day tradition.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Three injured in I-81 wreck in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash and fire on Interstate 81 Saturday. According to the Kingsport Police Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 63 near Airport Parkway, with both southbound lanes and one northbound lane closed until about 8 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City police and fire chiefs announce promotions

Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments. The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU’s Alliance for Continued Learning to offer fall classes

East Tennessee State University’s Alliance for Continued Learning (ACL) will offer a wide range of classes and activities beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, and concluding on Thursday, Oct. 27. Classes will meet from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday in the upstairs conference room at Food City, 940...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lawsuit cites possible cause of 2019 HSAAP blast

KINGSPORT — BAE Systems employees might not have followed safety protocols, which led to the Jan. 3, 2019, explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. Terry Armstrong, who was the BAE Systems safety manager at the time of the incident, filed a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman announces shifts in leadership

KINGSPORT — Eastman recently announced leadership changes within the Kingsport-based global company. Eastman’s Mark Bogle has been appointed as vice president, Global Operations Excellence, a press release from the company said. According to the release, Bogle will be responsible for the company’s global Operations Center of Excellence, which will serve as the center that develops, maintains and governs operational playbooks and standards that drive excellence across the manufacturing organization.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Proposed Fishery Park splash pad scrapped by Erwin BMA

A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
ERWIN, TN

