In East Tennessee, if you don’t like the weather just wait a minute. That was the case in the third day of Rhythm and Roots in Bristol as a brief rain shower hit just before the start of the Carson Peters & Iron Mountain show. As Carson said as the group took the stage, “It rained long enough for us to get our instruments wet and then stopped.” The rain did send some folks under the tents along the street where musicians with tip jars tried to earn an extra dollar.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO