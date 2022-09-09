Read full article on original website
Related
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
This year's most exciting Emmy winners show a reluctant industry how to change
The tension at the 2022 Emmy Awards — tradition versus newness, future versus past — is the tension TV will have to resolve if it's to survive and thrive.
Just 11 Mega Awkward Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
I am so annoyed with Jimmy Kimmel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Emmys Review: Kenan Thompson Hosts a Hurried Dud That Offers Little Inspiration
The clock, as Zedd and Alessia Cara like to say, was ticking. Jason Sudeikis noticed it — how could he not, when shortly after his cast and producers gathered on stage to accept their second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, he turned to thank the Academy and uttered the immortal words: “Wait, we just got here! And we’re down to 30 seconds.” But it wasn’t just winners crowned near the end of Monday’s brisk and bizarre ceremony that faced the teleprompter’s wrath. Matthew Macfadyen took note of the night’s swift dismissal music by raising his golden statue slightly and smiling in...
Photos: Ramsey Lewis through the years
Photos: Ramsey Lewis through the years 1981: Ramsey Lewis performs during the third annual Ontario Jazz Festival on June 28, 1981, at the Forum in Toronto, Canada. (Ron Bull/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Comments / 0