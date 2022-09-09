ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local group feeds first responders every year on 9/11

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh native, who was living in the New York City area during 9/11, has been feeding first responders on the 11th of for the last ten years. Josie White said she wanted to make the day about showing thanks and appreciation, while still remembering the tragedy that took place.
2 women shot in Pittsburgh's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood

Two women were shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Rhine Place. Police responded around 6 a.m. to a report of several shots fired in the area. Police say the two women were taken to a local hospital in...
Isolated showers Monday

PITTSBURGH — Our fairly nice Sunday will end with rain showers again returning this evening after sunset from south to north. Unlike last night, rain will not be as widespread as it moves through the area overnight. Only isolated showers are expected on Monday with most of the day dry. Shower chances then drop off significantly for Tuesday with the best chance of seeing a shower north of the city. Tuesday, however, will be our coldest high since June 9th (69) as our highs stay in the 60s. We then warm back into the 80s with ample sunshine as we head into next weekend. Steelers game looks fantastic right now.
Churches hold prayer walk to honor gun violence victims

PITTSBURGH — Four churches held a prayer walk to honor victims of gun violence Saturday morning. Eastminister Presbyterian Church, Valley View Presbyterian Church, East Liberty Presbyterian Church and Cavalry Episcopal Church conducted the walk. At each church, T-shirts were lined displaying the name, age and death date of each person who lost their life to gun violence in Allegheny County this year.
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County

DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
Pittsburgh police investigate fatal shooting in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Sheraden neighborhood Monday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of Pritchard Street around 8:40 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has not been identified. One person has...
Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
Trooper assaulted with coffee mug in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — State police said a trooper was assaulted with a coffee mug while responding to a domestic incident and a report of criminal mischief. The scene unfolded a little before 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough. State police said responding...
Rain showers to start our Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have increased through the day, and now we wait for rain showers to arrive generally after 8/9pm from south to north. Rain showers will then taper off Sunday morning with another round of showers Sunday afternoon/evening into Monday. Monday will see more isolated showers/storms as a cold front passes. A shower or two is possible on Tuesday before we finally completely dry out. Rainfall amounts look to generally be less than one inch, so flooding looks to be unlikely. We will be dry and seasonal heading into the first Steelers home game.
Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
