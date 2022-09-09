Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
Mucosal Antibody Response to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Depends on Prior Infection
Injected COVID-19 mRNA vaccines alone were ineffective at producing mucosal antibody responses, according to a recent study that suggested seeking new strategies such as intranasal vaccines. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination produced a mucosal antibody response in people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the response was minimal in those who were not...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Anti-Depressants May Help Avoid Severe COVID-19 Symptoms
Although serotonin is widely associated with feelings of happiness, a study suggests it may be associated with the severity of COVID-19. New research supports previous findings that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors may reduce severe COVID-19 symptoms, identifying an important link between serotonin cells in the gut and COVID-19.1 The findings were published in the research journal Gut.
What to know about getting updated Covid-19 booster, flu shot at the same time
Fall and winter are around the corner, which means not only is it time to get your flu shot, but US health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get their updated Covid-19 booster, too.
News-Medical.net
Children become more skeptical of what adults tell them, study says
Children learn on their own through observation and experimentation. They also learn from what other people tell them, especially adults and authority figures like their parents and teachers. When children learn something surprising, they seek out additional information by asking questions or by testing claims. Prior research shows that whether children explore adults' surprising claims varies by age, with children over six years of age more likely to seek out additional information than four- and five-year-olds. However, there is limited research about why children seek information in response to being told something surprising from adults. A new study published in Child Development by researchers at the University of Toronto and Harvard University aims to answer this question.
News-Medical.net
Prenatal cannabis exposure linked with mental health problems that persist into early adolescence
Prenatal cannabis exposure following the middle of the first trimester—generally after five to six weeks of fetal development—is associated with attention, social, and behavioral problems that persist as the affected children progress into early adolescence (11 and 12 years of age), according to new research supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health. These conditions may put these children at a greater risk of mental health disorders and substance use in late adolescence, when youth are typically most vulnerable to these disorders and behaviors.
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
Omicron-specific COVID boosters are here – how you can get one
Booster shots targeting the most common strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant are arriving at pharmacies across the country this week – here's who should get one, and where.
Healthline
Experts Say Walk Far and Walk Quickly to Reduce Your Risk of Dementia
Researchers say walking quickly as well as walking far can help lower the risk of dementia. In their study, the researchers listed the risk reduction of walking between 4,000 and 10,000 steps per day as well as the benefits of walking up to 112 steps per minute. This research is...
MedicalXpress
New antiviral therapy may block COVID-19 transmission
By the time you test positive for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already taken up residence in your respiratory system. With each breath, you expel invisible viral particles into the air—a process known as viral shedding. Existing drugs aimed at treating COVID-19, even when they address symptoms of the virus, do little to quell viral shedding.
verywellhealth.com
How Prediabetes Is Treated
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If prediabetes is not treated, it may progress into type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition associated with heart, nerve, eye, kidney, and blood vessel complications. This article addresses the management of prediabetes,...
Harvard Health
Radiation therapy elevates risks for future cancers
The risk is low, but one you should discuss with your doctor. A standard treatment for localized prostate cancer — meaning cancer that is confined to the prostate gland — is to kill or shrink tumors with radiation. The long-term outcomes for most men treated this way are excellent. But as with other cancer treatments, radiation involves a certain amount of risk, including the possibility that it might cause secondary cancers to form in the body later.
Over-65s can now book their Covid booster jabs along with carers and pregnant women
OVER-65s can now book their Covid booster shot. Carers and pregnant women are also being offerred jabs by the NHS. Bookings can be made online or by calling 111. Invitations for over-75s, vulnerable people and health and care workers were issued last week. Two vaccines — from Moderna and Pfizer...
MedicalXpress
Immune cells engineered to battle cancer can be turned 'on' or 'off'
The billions of immune cells that help protect us from diseases do amazing things, but sometimes they need a little boost. For decades, scientists have been trying to figure out ways to engineer living immune cells to better combat aggressive diseases, like cancer. One big, relatively recent advancement in the...
A newly-discovered pair of antibodies appears to "neutralize" delta and omicron COVID variants
One of the challenges of fighting COVID-19 is that vaccines and booster shots, while effective in protecting most people against severe infections, are often ineffective in those with weakened immune systems. In August, however, researchers at Tel Aviv University in Israel claimed to have identified a pair of antibodies that neutralize every known strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In the process, they may have taken a step toward altogether obviating the need for booster shots to fight new strains as they evolve.
If You're Over 65, You Might Want to Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine
A new study suggests that high-dose influenza vaccines are better than standard-dose vaccines at preventing hospitalization and death in older adults who get the flu. Currently, the CDC recommends three different vaccines for American adults aged 65 and older. Experts recommend getting your annual flu vaccine before the end of...
scitechdaily.com
Reduce Your Risk of Death by Up to 31%: New Study Examines the Impact of Exercise
A study finds that adults who exercised 150-600 minutes each week had the lowest risk of death. According to a recent study published in the American Heart Association’s flagship peer-reviewed journal Circulation, individuals who exercise two to four times the currently recommended level of moderate or vigorous physical activity each week had a much lower risk of death. The research analyzed more than 100,000 individuals over a 30-year follow-up period. People who participated in two to four times the recommended amount of vigorous physical activity each week had a decrease of 21-23%, while those who engaged in two to four times the recommended amount of moderate physical activity saw a reduction of 26-31%.
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
The best magnesium supplement can offer a number of health benefits. Our bodies need magnesium in order to carry out the functioning of over 300 enzymes, with 90% of total body magnesium being contained in the muscles and bones. In an ideal world, we’d get most of our magnesium from...
msn.com
Medical Moment: Zinc to the rescue
Breathing is something most of us take for granted. But for some, just this simple task of taking air in and out gets harder as they age. More than 100,000 seniors suffer from something called IPF. There is no cure, but doctors are now one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it.
News-Medical.net
Minimally invasive procedure enables patients to be out of the hospital within a few days
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
MedicineNet.com
What Does Monk Fruit Do to Your Body?
Monk fruit is a small, round, sub-tropical fruit that is native to Southern China. It is known as luo han guo or lo han guo in China and is also called the swingle fruit. The Monk fruit is named after the Buddhist monks who first grew the fruit in the remote mountains of China over 800 years ago.
