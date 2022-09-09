Children learn on their own through observation and experimentation. They also learn from what other people tell them, especially adults and authority figures like their parents and teachers. When children learn something surprising, they seek out additional information by asking questions or by testing claims. Prior research shows that whether children explore adults' surprising claims varies by age, with children over six years of age more likely to seek out additional information than four- and five-year-olds. However, there is limited research about why children seek information in response to being told something surprising from adults. A new study published in Child Development by researchers at the University of Toronto and Harvard University aims to answer this question.

