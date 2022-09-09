Read full article on original website
Man injured in shooting at Superior bar
SUPERIOR — A man was injured in at Lady Vi's on Tower Avenue early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Superior Police Department. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 1:53 a.m. and arrived within 30 seconds of being dispatched. Officers encountered a large crowd in the area. Witnesses said a shooting occurred inside the men's restroom. Officers cleared the building and were unable to locate any suspects or victims, the news release said.
Superior declines to forgive interest on fairground debt
SUPERIOR — City officials won’t forgive interest owed on an old sewage bill debt anytime soon. The Head of the Lakes Management Group must still pay interest on a five-year debt owed to the city of Superior after a sewage bill went unpaid in 2017. Superior’s finance committee...
Nurses begin 3-day strike
DULUTH — Nurses at St. Luke's and Essentia hospitals in Duluth and Superior began picketing at 7 a.m. Monday, beginning a three-day strike over contract negotiations. Approximately 2,500 Minnesota Nurses Association members in the Twin Ports could be walking off the job this week. Several hundred nurses, family members...
Northland nurses rally before strike
DULUTH — Northland nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association gathered Sunday with community supporters ahead of the likely historic strike set to begin 7 a.m. Monday. Over 200 nurses and community members met on the steps of Duluth City Hall dressed in red and carrying signs of support. "Last...
Photos: Pregame festivities at Northwestern High School
MAPLE — The weather was wonderful Friday, Sept. 9, for a battle between two of the top teams in Wisconsin’s Division 5. But there was plenty happening in Maple before kickoff, including a spaghetti feed and a performance by the Tiger pep band. Furthermore, the entire Tiger football youth program carried flags out onto the field.
Prep report: Spartans swimmers take third in home meet
Superior and Proctor/Hermantown finished tied for third behind Rice Lake in the Spartan Relays girls swimming meet on Saturday, Sept. 10. Seven teams took part in the 38th annual event, which features several unconventional team events. Superior's lone winner was in a standard event, the 400 freestyle relay, where Kylie...
Prep girls tennis: Lumberjacks hold off multiple rallies to top Superior
SUPERIOR — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton jumped out to early leads in its matchup against Superior, but the Spartans mounted multiple comebacks Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. The Lumberjacks were able to fend off enough of the rallies to take a 5-2 win home. CEC’s Araya Kiminski jumped out to...
College women's soccer: UWS falls to Edgewood
MADISON — The Wisconsin-Superior women's soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision to Edgewood Sunday afternoon at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin. Edgewood scored once in the first half and three times in the second and kept the Yellowjackets off the scoreboard, extending Wisconsin-Superior’s scoreless streak to 346 minutes.
Yellowjackets report: UWS men bust out in soccer victory at Concordia
MOORHEAD — Wisconsin-Superior scored three times in the second half to break open a nonconference men's soccer match at Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday, Sept. 10, coming away 4-1 winners. The Yellowjackets (2-1) actually surrendered the game's first goal, from Mason Weigel in the 26th minute. However, Phillip Eriksen evened it...
