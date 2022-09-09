SUPERIOR — A man was injured in at Lady Vi's on Tower Avenue early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Superior Police Department. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 1:53 a.m. and arrived within 30 seconds of being dispatched. Officers encountered a large crowd in the area. Witnesses said a shooting occurred inside the men's restroom. Officers cleared the building and were unable to locate any suspects or victims, the news release said.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO