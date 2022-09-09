(Sept. 10, 2022) A complete team effort in the opening volleyball match of the season Saturday led to a 3-0 home victory for the Whalers over Holbrook. “I think we played well. The kids were ready for the season to begin so they came out, they were geared up and they were just ready for it,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.

HOLBROOK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO