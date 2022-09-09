Read full article on original website
Falmouth takes out field hockey 5-1
(Sept. 11, 2022) The varsity field hockey team fell 5-1 Saturday at home against Falmouth, and while it wasn’t the result head coach Dan Weber was hoping for, he felt good about the Whalers’ performance against a strong Clippers squad that includes multiple players with Div. 1 college offers.
Football falls 12-0 to Cardinal Spellman in season opener
(Sept. 10, 2022) The Whalers played well defensively but struggled all day to move the ball on offense as they fell 12-0 on the road against Cardinal Spellman to open the season. After a breakdown in the first quarter that saw a Cardinals receiver haul in a pass over cornerback...
Volleyball shuts out Holbrook 3-0
(Sept. 10, 2022) A complete team effort in the opening volleyball match of the season Saturday led to a 3-0 home victory for the Whalers over Holbrook. “I think we played well. The kids were ready for the season to begin so they came out, they were geared up and they were just ready for it,” head coach Andrew Viselli said.
Photo Gallery: Nantucket Disc Golf Open
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Nantucket Disc Golf Club hosted the 2022 Nantucket Disc Golf Open last weekend at the disc golf course off Lovers Lane. The annual event drew some of the best pro disc golfers in the country vying for more than $10,000 in prize money Saturday, and a full field of amateurs that sold out in less than five minutes Sunday.
Esmeralda Martinez, the late Jack Gardner honored with Nantucket Civic Salute
(Sept. 12, 2022) Esmeralda Martinez and the late Jack Gardner were awarded the annual Civic Salute by the Nantucket Civic League at its annual meeting Monday. “Our Civic Salute publicly acknowledges extraordinary individuals whose activities have furthered the Civic League’s broad objectives and bettered our entire island community,” co-president Charles Stott said in presenting the award to Martinez and family members of Gardner.
Elizabeth Rose, 95
Elizabeth “Betty” Rose, 95, of Nantucket, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford.
Jay Wertheimer, 90
Jay Wertheimer, 90, of New York City and Nantucket, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Seven honored at Lifesavers’ Recognition Day
(Sept. 11, 2022) Seven people were honored for their lifesaving actions over the summer at Lifesavers Recognition Day and awarded the Maurice E. Gibbs Commendation Award by the Egan Maritime Institute and Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Nate Barber, Peter Georgantas and Venessa Smith were recognized for their quick actions the morning...
10th Nantucket Project Opens Thursday
To inquire about the remaining availability of free Islander Passes for Nantucket residents, e-mail islanders@nantucketproject.com. (Sept. 12, 2022) Andrew Yang, Megyn Kelly, Ed Helms and Ashley Judd headline a long list of high-profile speakers at this year’s Nantucket Project, which is returning Thursday for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, celebrities and thought leaders for four days of talks, presentations and collaboration under a large tent at the White Elephant hotel.
Five more bedrooms at Nantucket Hotel approved
(Sept. 12, 2022) The Planning Board on Monday night approved a Nantucket Hotel proposal to add five bedrooms to its Easton Street property, after hotel owner Mark Snider said he would not increase groundcover to accomplish the expansion. Under the unanimously-approved plan, the number of bedrooms will increase from 69...
