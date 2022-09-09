ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan and running into some old friends

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard.

The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday.

It was also announced that the 10-episode final season will debut Thursday, February 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gkJz_0hnuke8l00
Unveiled: Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day, unveiling the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4NTL_0hnuke8l00
New footage: The new footage was first introduced on stage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during the globally live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration on Thursday

The trailer begins with a distress call from Picard's former flame, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who says, 'This message is for Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.'

Picard is seen taking out the iconic Starfleet emblem pin and examining it, as Crusher says, 'We need your help.'

We see the Starfleet headquarters imploding, as Picard is heard saying, 'I need to find a ship.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaM7q_0hnuke8l00
Beverly: The trailer begins with a distress call from Picard's former flame, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who says, 'This message is for Admiral Jean-Luc Picard'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2KWX_0hnuke8l00
Pin: Picard is seen taking out the iconic Starfleet emblem pin and examining it, as Crusher says, 'We need your help'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRQU6_0hnuke8l00
Imploding: We see the Starfleet headquarters imploding, as Picard is heard saying, 'I need to find a ship'

'We need to find a ship,' his old friend Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) tells him as they share a drink in an intergalactic bar.

Picard insists, 'Now, I can't ask you to put yourself in danger,' which is intercut with some quite dangerous scenes from the show.

Riker just smiles at Picard and says, 'Since when?' with a laugh, as we get glimpses of beloved returning characters such as Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Dr. Crusher and Worf (Michael Dorn).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yd2RH_0hnuke8l00
Ship: 'We need to find a ship,' his old friend Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) tells him as they share a drink in an intergalactic bar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VBSq_0hnuke8l00
Friends: Riker just smiles at Picard and says, 'Since when?' with a laugh, as we get glimpses of beloved returning characters such as Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Dr. Crusher and Worf (Michael Dorn, above)

Riker tells Picard, 'Jean-Luc, wherever you go, we go,' as we get a glimpse at Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), as Riker sees a ship, adding, 'Hello, beautiful.'

Jean-Luc asks, 'Permission to come aboard, Commander?' as the doors open and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) is waiting.

'Permission granted, sirs. Welcome to the Titan,' she says, as Picard adds, 'Why don't you do us the honor, Commander?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t98LD_0hnuke8l00
Deanna: Riker tells Picard, 'Jean-Luc, wherever you go, we go,' as we get a glimpse at Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), as Riker sees a ship, adding, 'Hello, beautiful'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sa72J_0hnuke8l00
Permission: Jean-Luc asks, 'Permission to come aboard, Commander?' as the doors open and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) is waiting

'Engage,' Seven of Nine says as the Titan takes off, which brings the trailer to an end.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers for the third and final season, with Terry Matalas serving as showrunner.

For those who missed the live stream for the Star Trek Day celebration, the conversations will be available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoug2_0hnuke8l00
Engage: 'Engage,' Seven of Nine says as the Titan takes off, which brings the trailer to an end

Comments / 2

