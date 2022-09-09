ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Man Drowns Off Unguarded LBI Beach During High Rip Current Risk

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
NJ Beach Weather and Waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
Accidents
Sub Shop Near NJ’s Six Flags Great Adventure Closes For Good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State -- running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Pennsylvania Father Dies After Being Swept Out to Sea at New Jersey Beach

A Pennsylvania man has died after being swept out to sea while swimming with his son off an unprotected beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The incident happened at about 12:30 PM on Sept 8th 56-year-old Shawn Reilly got caught in a rough current, according to police. With no lifeguards on duty, Reily’s son, 21, attempted to rescue his father. But the surf trapped him as well.
Pennsylvania man drowns at unprotected beach in Ocean City

OCEAN. CITY – A Pennsylvania man drowned at an Ocean City beach during rough surf conditions, authorities said in a release Thursday. The victim has been identified as Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania. The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Rapid Response Team was alerted at 12:23 p.m. Thursday to...
Gold Alert canceled for Rehoboth Beach man

A Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach has been canceled. Delaware State Police said Shellenberger has been located, and they offered no further information. An alert was issued Sept. 5 after police said attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger had been unsuccessful, and there was a concern...
Never Forget: 9/11 Memorials in NJ Worth Visiting

There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues. The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring...
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

