Man Drowns Off Unguarded LBI Beach During High Rip Current Risk
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
NJ Beach Weather and Waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
Rough conditions and rips: Former lifeguard drowns on NJ beach
OCEAN CITY – A 56-year-old former lifeguard died after struggling in the rough surf at an unguarded beach with his adult son early Thursday afternoon. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, was pulled from the surf by members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team at the 12th Street beach around 12:20 p.m., according to city spokesman Doug Bergen.
Pennsylvania Father Dies After Being Swept Out to Sea at New Jersey Beach
A Pennsylvania man has died after being swept out to sea while swimming with his son off an unprotected beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. The incident happened at about 12:30 PM on Sept 8th 56-year-old Shawn Reilly got caught in a rough current, according to police. With no lifeguards on duty, Reily’s son, 21, attempted to rescue his father. But the surf trapped him as well.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
PA Dad Dies, Son Rescued Swimming In Ocean City: Report
A 56-year-old Pennsylvania dad drowned and his son was rescued by lifeguards after trying to save him while swimming off Ocean City, NJ, 6abc reports. Shawn Reilly's 21-year-old son ran into the water after him on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the unprotected 12th Street beach, the outlet said. Both men...
Pennsylvania man drowns at unprotected beach in Ocean City
OCEAN. CITY – A Pennsylvania man drowned at an Ocean City beach during rough surf conditions, authorities said in a release Thursday. The victim has been identified as Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania. The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Rapid Response Team was alerted at 12:23 p.m. Thursday to...
