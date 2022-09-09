ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The United Family celebrates National Teddy Bear day via fundraiser

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the United Family announced it is celebrating National Teddy Bear Day with a fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a United Family press release, in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer

Awareness Month USMS donated $9,600 to the American Cancer Society (ACS) on Thursday.

The United Family stated that the funds derive from special teddy bear sales in the floral sections of the United Family stores, for each bear purchased a $1 donation is made to the ACS.

“We are so proud to support the American Cancer Society while also celebrating National Teddy Bear Day,” Bradley Gaines, director of floral for The United Family said. “We hope this is a fun and sweet way for people to give back to their communities.”

Gaines added that this is not only a fun way to celebrate National Teddy Bear Day but also a great way to donate to kids diagnosed with cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information on this United Family fundraiser, visit here.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

