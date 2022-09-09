LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing charges of video voyeurism after deputies say he was caught recording women at a public restroom at Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Nicholas Blais was arrested on April 19, after two women caught him filming them in the restroom near a popular restaurant, Benny's on the Beach. One victim told deputies, when she was in the stall she peeked underneath the stall beside her and saw the person had hairy legs. Looking at the person's feet, she saw his toenails and thought to herself, "That's definitely a man." She looked over her shoulder and saw Blais' hand, holding his phone and recording her. The victim called to her sister, alerting her of Blais' presence.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO