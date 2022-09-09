Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
cbs12.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
cbs12.com
'I have a problem,' Man arrested for filming women in restroom at Lake Worth Beach: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing charges of video voyeurism after deputies say he was caught recording women at a public restroom at Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Nicholas Blais was arrested on April 19, after two women caught him filming them in the restroom near a popular restaurant, Benny's on the Beach. One victim told deputies, when she was in the stall she peeked underneath the stall beside her and saw the person had hairy legs. Looking at the person's feet, she saw his toenails and thought to herself, "That's definitely a man." She looked over her shoulder and saw Blais' hand, holding his phone and recording her. The victim called to her sister, alerting her of Blais' presence.
cbs12.com
Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
cbs12.com
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie Police determine active shooter call to be fake
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department says the active shooter call they received on Monday afternoon turned out to be fake. The police department says it received a call just before 4 p.m. of an active shooter at the Parkway Plaza off of Selvitz Blvd. Officers immediately responded to the call and determined the incident to be a hoax swatting call.
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie police investigating death of 26-year-old man
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 26-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to SW De Gouvea Terrace at 9:15 where the found the deceased victim. Investigators said the victim was involved in a...
cbs12.com
Investigator: DUI suspect 'uncooperative and aggressive,' refuses breath test after crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There's the alleged crime — in this case, three alleged crimes — but sometimes what the suspect does with officers also plays a role in what happens. This suspect was eventually charged with DUI-damage to property, leaving the scene of a crash...
cbs12.com
Road collapse causes closure in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — A portion of Allapattah Road has been closed after a large section of the road collapsed on Monday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the collapse on social media. The closure has affected Allpattah Road at Warfield Boulevard. Drivers should use Fox Brown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
False alarm at Wellington High School alerts parents of a 'mass casualty'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Families of students from Wellington High School were on high alert after a false alarm said a mass casualty happened at the school on Monday. A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said a faculty member inadvertently set off the emergency alert system.
cbs12.com
Internal Affairs on questionable conduct: What it takes to taser a suspect in one city
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tasers may be less lethal than bullets for police officers, but what should it take to get an officer to fire one? Or fire a taser at somebody twice?. Those were some, but not all, of the questions asked in a recent Internal Affairs...
cbs12.com
Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Miami woman who shares a name with late rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested for assault in Miami. According to CBS Miami, the 34-year-old Shakur is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on September 6 outside of Hialeah Hospital. The victim told...
cbs12.com
West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars hold candlelight vigil for coach Nick Maddaloni
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A candlelight vigil was held on Friday night for Nick Maddaloni, the head coach for the West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars who passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 1. Maddaloni, who was 38 at the time of his passing, coached the team to a...
cbs12.com
Nikolas Cruz penalty trial returns to focus on mother's drinking, school killer's IQ
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Testimony at the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz got underway again, late Monday morning, after a week off. A clinical neuropsychologist, Dr. Paul Connor, started testifying remotely after a few hours of lawyers arguing about what evidence the jury should see and hear.
cbs12.com
Great football action, despite weather, on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High School football teams in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast had Kickoff Classic flashbacks on Friday night, as rain and thunderstorms reeked havoc on games. Palm Beach Gardens and Dwyer got some action in before the storms hit, as did several...
Comments / 0