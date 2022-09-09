ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
'I have a problem,' Man arrested for filming women in restroom at Lake Worth Beach: PBSO

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing charges of video voyeurism after deputies say he was caught recording women at a public restroom at Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Nicholas Blais was arrested on April 19, after two women caught him filming them in the restroom near a popular restaurant, Benny's on the Beach. One victim told deputies, when she was in the stall she peeked underneath the stall beside her and saw the person had hairy legs. Looking at the person's feet, she saw his toenails and thought to herself, "That's definitely a man." She looked over her shoulder and saw Blais' hand, holding his phone and recording her. The victim called to her sister, alerting her of Blais' presence.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Man shot multiple times in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the incident took place at 189 West 16th Street, the victim was shot multiple times. Officers say he has nonlife-threatening injuries. The police department is still...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Three people dead following shooting in Broward County

WEST PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are dead, including one teenager, following a shooting in West Park on Monday. Broward Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue responded to the scene after reports came in Monday morning. BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information on...
WEST PARK, FL
Missing 5-year-old boy with autism found dead near home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for 5-year-old Dahud Jolicoeur ended in tragedy on Saturday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found his body in a waterway about a block from his home. The little boy had autism and couldn't swim. The Florida Department of Law...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Port St. Lucie Police determine active shooter call to be fake

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department says the active shooter call they received on Monday afternoon turned out to be fake. The police department says it received a call just before 4 p.m. of an active shooter at the Parkway Plaza off of Selvitz Blvd. Officers immediately responded to the call and determined the incident to be a hoax swatting call.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
FLORIDA STATE
Port St. Lucie police investigating death of 26-year-old man

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 26-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to SW De Gouvea Terrace at 9:15 where the found the deceased victim. Investigators said the victim was involved in a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Road collapse causes closure in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — A portion of Allapattah Road has been closed after a large section of the road collapsed on Monday. The Martin County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the collapse on social media. The closure has affected Allpattah Road at Warfield Boulevard. Drivers should use Fox Brown...
INDIANTOWN, FL
Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Miami woman who shares a name with late rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested for assault in Miami. According to CBS Miami, the 34-year-old Shakur is accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on September 6 outside of Hialeah Hospital. The victim told...
MIAMI, FL

