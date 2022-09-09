Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
300 Attend Final Movie Night of 2022Dawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Related
FOX Reno
Outdoor shooting range causes brush fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department is working on scene of a brush fire in in the hills just east of Belmar Drive in Sparks Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, the fire is estimated to be at least eight to ten acres but forward progress was stopped.
FOX Reno
Heavy smoke from Mosquito Fire rolling into northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reminding the public of heavy smoke rolling in from the Mosquito Fire that started Tuesday night on Sept. 9. The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says they have been receiving multiple reports of heavy smoke in the areas of Verdi and mogul. TMFR asks the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 as it is smoke from the Mosquito Fire settling in.
FOX Reno
City of Fallon hosts annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony honoring first responders, victims
FALLON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — On the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks, the City of Fallon hosted a ceremony at the Fallon 9/11 memorial to honor the victims and first responders. At the ceremony, City of Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford delivered a speech alongside...
FOX Reno
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days dates announced
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue announced dates and locations for the Autumn 2022 Green Waste Collection Days. Green waste collection allows residents to dispose of their dry and dead vegetation, shrubs, tree branches, and other wildland fuels to encourage the creation of defensible space to protect homes and property from wildfires.
FOX Reno
Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson talks federal lands bill, property taxes in state of city address
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson stressed the need for a federal lands bill and property tax reform during his annual state of the city address on Monday. Lawson didn't mince words when saying the Reno-Sparks area is 'running out of land' fast,...
Comments / 0