Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St.

According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free parking will available along with free admission.

According to ACM the event kicks with the first responders around 8:30 a.m. guests can explore the Ambus emergency vehicle with Amarillo Firefighters.

Free Zumba will be available for guests with Sabrina Meck Perez around 9 a.m. followed by music by the Catus Crooners around 10 a.m. on the CarpetTech stage.

The event will have local vendors where guests can shop for:

Fresh produce

Cookies

Cinnamon rolls

Flowers

Jams

Pickles

Salsa

Beef

Jewelry

Candles

Arts and crafts

For more information on the Amarillo Community Market’s last event, visit here.