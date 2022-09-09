San Francisco was in the shake zone of a mild earthquake with an epicenter 2 mile north of Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. last night. The quake originated along the Hayward Fault line — one of two fault lines with close proximity to San Francisco. The San Andreas Fault runs west of the San Francisco Bay, while the Hayward Fault runs east. The subtle shock had a magnitude of just 2.9. Most San Franciscans experienced the quake with weak to light intensity, according to 4466 responses collected in a citizen survey by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake had a minimum distance of around 2 miles and depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO