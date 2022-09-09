ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco

San Francisco was in the shake zone of a mild earthquake with an epicenter 2 mile north of Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. last night. The quake originated along the Hayward Fault line — one of two fault lines with close proximity to San Francisco. The San Andreas Fault runs west of the San Francisco Bay, while the Hayward Fault runs east. The subtle shock had a magnitude of just 2.9. Most San Franciscans experienced the quake with weak to light intensity, according to 4466 responses collected in a citizen survey by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake had a minimum distance of around 2 miles and depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco parking space listed for $90,000

Parking can be hard to come by in big cities like San Francisco. According to SpotHero, the average price for parking in the city on a weekend ranges from $20-$45. One person has listed a parking space for sale for $90,000. They say the spot is located at 88 Townsend, one block from Oracle Park and is in a covered garage.
KTVU FOX 2

3 female hikers hit, injured by falling oak tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three women are recovering Monday evening, after a brush with death on a San Jose hiking trail. The trio was hit by a falling tree, pinning them underneath. "There’s 4,000 acres in Quicksilver Park. And whomever it is up there, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," said onlooker Dorene Boulland.
KRON4 News

BART’s new schedule: What you need to know

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday is the first day that BART’s new schedule takes effect. According to a blog post from the transit system, the new schedule will “provide better spaced apart trains, add earlier train options, end scheduled single tracking in San Francisco, and improve transfers between BART and partner transit agencies.” The new […]
KRON4 News

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
KTVU FOX 2

Car plows through Oakland bike party

A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
moneytalksnews.com

5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity

The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
San Francisco, CA

