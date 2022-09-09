Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles East Bay
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
KTVU FOX 2
7 of the nation’s top 15 most expensive cities for rent are in California
LOS ANGELES - The price of rent continues to soar across the U.S. and is becoming unaffordable for most renters. Finance experts say rent should only be 30% of one’s income or the combined income of a household, which is simply unrealistic for most renters. A new analysis indicates...
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
Air filters in high demand as smoky skies move into the Bay Area after extended heat wave
The smoky haze spreading across the Bay Area Friday is bringing back memories of the heavy, orange smoke that shrouded the area two years ago to the day because of massive wildfires.
Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude rumbles San Francisco
San Francisco was in the shake zone of a mild earthquake with an epicenter 2 mile north of Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. last night. The quake originated along the Hayward Fault line — one of two fault lines with close proximity to San Francisco. The San Andreas Fault runs west of the San Francisco Bay, while the Hayward Fault runs east. The subtle shock had a magnitude of just 2.9. Most San Franciscans experienced the quake with weak to light intensity, according to 4466 responses collected in a citizen survey by the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake had a minimum distance of around 2 miles and depth of 6 miles, according to the USGS.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco parking space listed for $90,000
Parking can be hard to come by in big cities like San Francisco. According to SpotHero, the average price for parking in the city on a weekend ranges from $20-$45. One person has listed a parking space for sale for $90,000. They say the spot is located at 88 Townsend, one block from Oracle Park and is in a covered garage.
KTVU FOX 2
3 female hikers hit, injured by falling oak tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three women are recovering Monday evening, after a brush with death on a San Jose hiking trail. The trio was hit by a falling tree, pinning them underneath. "There’s 4,000 acres in Quicksilver Park. And whomever it is up there, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," said onlooker Dorene Boulland.
The Central Subway will cripple Muni for years to come
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in town last week to tubthump the slow-rolling disaster that is the Central Subway project, and claim that, on the undetermined date it does commence service, it’ll be worth the wait. That’s a hell of a thing to say, considering this project has...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map
Crews are battling wildfires across the San Francisco Bay Area and all through the state of California. Track the updates here.
BART’s new schedule: What you need to know
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Monday is the first day that BART’s new schedule takes effect. According to a blog post from the transit system, the new schedule will “provide better spaced apart trains, add earlier train options, end scheduled single tracking in San Francisco, and improve transfers between BART and partner transit agencies.” The new […]
Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car plows through Oakland bike party
A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
Years in the making, SFMTA’s Central Subway project could be open for business this fall
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by San Francisco on Thursday to celebrate the near-completion of Muni’s decades-long project to extend rail lines from Chinatown to Mission Bay’s Chase Center. Buttigieg was alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city transportation heads at...
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
