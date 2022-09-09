ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser

REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
Asphalt Cowboys' 68th annual BBQ held at Lake Redding Park

REDDING, Calif. — The Asphalt Cowboys are hosting their 68th annual community Bar-B-Que and live auction on Sep 11 at Lake Redding Park from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. The Cowboys will be serving up their famous BBQ tri-tip and chicken with a side of coleslaw, cowboy beans, and garlic bread. Residents can eat at the park or use the drive-through.
Several California Landmarks Get Offensive Term Removed

Dozens of landmarks across California are being renamed. Eighty geographic sites will no longer include the term “squaw,” which has often been considered offensive. For example, Squaw Creek in Shasta County will be called Bald Creek and Squaw Rock in Mendocino County is changing to Inman Rock. Nearly 600 other sites across the country are dropping the word as well.
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response

Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire

On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
DA: Deadly police shooting in Shasta County justified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney ruled a deadly police shooting justified. On Dec. 24, 2020, prosecutors say Tara Liubakka called 911 saying she was on drugs, had been assaulted, was suicidal and that she shot someone. Tim Valdez, a shooting victim, survived and said Liubakka shot...
Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox

REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
