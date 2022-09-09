ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap

Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
RARITAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranford, NJ
Sports
Westfield, NJ
Sports
City
Cranford, NJ
City
Westfield, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap

Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Morrison
NJ.com

Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap

Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
OAKLAND, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap

Junior Tomer Salamon scored twice to lead Montclair to a 3-1 win over Montclair Kimberley at Montclair’s Fortunato Field. Montclair (2-0), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, also received a goal from Filippo Gaisie. Salamon also scored a goal in Montclair’s opening 2-0 win over Millburn. Liam...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap

Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap

Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Waldwick over Saddle River Day - Girls soccer recap

Abby Incovaia’s goal in double-overtime lifted Waldwick to a 2-1 victory over Saddle River Day in Saddle River. Incovaia gave Waldwick (2-0) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Brooke Braen evened the score for Saddle River Day (1-1) with a goal in the first half. Jillian Gomez made 19 saves in defeat.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap

Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap

Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap

Josh Huang scored a first-half goal to power Millburn to a 1-0 win over Caldwell in Millburn. Marc Werner notched the assist on the goal while Russell Schmell made five saves for the shutout. Huang scored four goals a year ago.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy