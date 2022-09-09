Read full article on original website
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Bryan Bonilla scores in 2nd OT in South Plainfield over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Bryan Bonilla followed through on a pass from Rohan Castillo in the second overtime as South Plainfield won at home, 1-0, over Spotswood. Robert Barrios stopped six shots to record the shutout for South Plainfield (2-1). Aiden Scher saved six shots in the loss for Spotswood (2-1). The N.J. High...
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Westfield rallies to defeat Montclair Kimberley - Field hockey recap
Lindsay Doyle and Ella McLane scored in the final two periods as Westfield won at home, 2-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Katie Walsh dished an assist for Westfield (1-2), which outshot Montclair Kimberley (1-2) by 13-8. Lauren McDonough stopped nine shots to receive the shutout. Malia Cesareo made 12 saves in...
Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
No. 13 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Junior Tomer Salamon scored twice to lead Montclair to a 3-1 win over Montclair Kimberley at Montclair’s Fortunato Field. Montclair (2-0), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, also received a goal from Filippo Gaisie. Salamon also scored a goal in Montclair’s opening 2-0 win over Millburn. Liam...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Jack Niles scores late to win it for Columbia over Irvington - Boys soccer recap
Jack Niles’s goal in the 76th minute gave Columbia a 1-0 victory against Irvington in Maplewood. Walter Tajeda finished with 16 saves for Irvington (1-1) while Columbia’s Sumner Verdun made six. Columbia improved to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Passaic Valley defeats West Milford - Boys soccer recap
Joey Hassen and Jean Rubio scored a goal for Passaic Valley as it defeated West Milford 2-1 in West Milford. Passaic Valley (1-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded a score in the second half. Lorenzo Galante accounted for West Milford’s goal. West Milford...
Waldwick over Saddle River Day - Girls soccer recap
Abby Incovaia’s goal in double-overtime lifted Waldwick to a 2-1 victory over Saddle River Day in Saddle River. Incovaia gave Waldwick (2-0) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Brooke Braen evened the score for Saddle River Day (1-1) with a goal in the first half. Jillian Gomez made 19 saves in defeat.
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Millburn over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Josh Huang scored a first-half goal to power Millburn to a 1-0 win over Caldwell in Millburn. Marc Werner notched the assist on the goal while Russell Schmell made five saves for the shutout. Huang scored four goals a year ago.
