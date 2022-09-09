Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s starting lineup largely unchanged ahead of Week 3 matchup with Nevada
For the second consecutive week, Iowa football may play a game without four of its starters. Wide receivers Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson, linebacker Jestin Jacobs, and cornerback Jermari Harris were not listed on the Week 3 depth chart Iowa Athletics released Monday. Ragaini, Johnson, and Harris have yet to...
Daily Iowan
‘It’s everything you dream of’: Iowa State weathers storm, defeats Iowa for Cy-Hawk football trophy
When Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media after the Cyclones’ first Cy-Hawk football victory since 2014, he aptly summed up the game at Kinnick Stadium. “You have to weather the storms early on,” Campbell said postgame. The literal storm didn’t reach Iowa City until...
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State in the 2022 Cy-Hawk game
Offense — F While Iowa’s offense performed marginally better this week, the Hawkeyes’ showing still deserves a failing grade. In its 7-3 win over South Dakota State during Week 1, Iowa’s offense gained 166 yards and scored a field goal. The Hawkeyes’ defense scored Iowa’s other four Week 1 points via two safeties.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Iowa State – Cy-Hawk game
Iowa State defeated Iowa, 10-7, during the Cy-Hawk football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Coming off the season opener, Iowa was one of the lowest ranked offenses in division one college football which is a continuation of where Iowa ended last season. Today Iowa running back Leshon Williams scored...
Daily Iowan
Fast start launches Iowa soccer to blowout win over Northern Iowa
After scoring two goals in its last three games — going 0-1-2 over that stretch — the Iowa soccer team tallied six goals in the first half on its way to a dominant win over Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes counted two goals...
Daily Iowan
Iowa State snaps six-game losing streak against Iowa, wins 2022 Cy-Hawk football game
After eight years, the Cy-Hawk football game trophy belongs to the Cyclones. Iowa State took down Iowa, 10-7, for the first time since 2014. Iowa scored a touchdown in its opening drive at Kinnick Stadium — and it proved to be the only time the Hawkeyes would find the end zone all day.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
Daily Iowan
Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 10-7 loss to Iowa State
The Iowa football team lost its first Cy-Hawk game since 2014 on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. In the 10-7 defeat to the Cyclones, the Hawkeyes scored their lone touchdown on their opening drive — going 16 yards after a partially blocked ISU punt. After a less-than-stellar showing of...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Iowa football’s Cooper DeJean intercepts pass in end zone against Iowa State
After Iowa football quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception at Iowa’s 25-yard line, all signs pointed to a Cyclone touchdown to tie the game. Instead, Iowa State sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw an interception of his own. On a throw intended for Xavier Hutchinson, Hawkeye cash Cooper DeJean intercepted Dekkers in the end zone, preserving Iowa’s seven-point lead.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz voices concerns with offense after Cy-Hawk loss
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to make a big jump following the Hawkeyes’ 166-yard offensive performance against South Dakota State on Sept. 3. “We’ve all got to get better,” Ferentz said after Iowa’s touchdown-less victory last week. “That’s the bottom line. [Spencer Petras will] get better as we get better as a team. That’s really where our focus will be. It is every time. You go to Week 2, hopefully you make a big jump.”
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer at Northern Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, 6-0, at the UNI Soccer field in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Sunday. Iowa scored six goals within the first 33 minutes of the first half. Iowa midfielder Caroline Halonen scored two goals including the first goal of the game. Morgan Lietz, Hailey...
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate and pregame for Iowa vs. Iowa State
Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is... Ayrton Breckenridge is the Films Editor and a photojournalist at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | It’s time for Iowa football to make a change at quarterback
Saturday was chock full of firsts — for both Iowa football and myself. The Hawkeyes lost to the Cyclones for the first time since 2014, and I can safely say I felt really uncomfortable during a postgame press conference. I know I haven’t been on the beat as long...
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Providence
The University of Iowa Field Hockey team played against Providence college on Friday Sept. 9 2022 at Grant Field. Iowa won the game 3-1 scoring one point in the first half and twice in the second. Annika Herbine scoring both goals in the second half assisted by Sofie Stribos on the last goal winning Iowa the game, 3-1.
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 12th, 2022
(Olin, IA) --The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports a Jones County man died in an accident early Saturday. The D-N-R says 35-year-old James Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and died in the accident. (Coralville, IA)...
How Iowa farms make your allergies worse
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
