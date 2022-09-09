ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Andre Delgado
3d ago

This is outrageous ! A family lost their child and he gets to stay home and enjoy being around his family and friends! These days I’m not surprised at all !

Julie Windsor
4d ago

Wait. Wait. Wait. His reckless driving killed his passenger. Three months of house arrest doesn’t even begin to touch the surface of his responsibility. Oh hell no.

nee-nee dg
3d ago

The family was in court for support. They probably pleaded with the court for such a light sentence. He's probably set them up for life, sad

