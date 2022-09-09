Read full article on original website
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven K. Jackson, and encouraging others to keep their mental health a priority after she died by apparent suicide. The Chicago rapper, 31, shared three emotional Instagram posts on Wednesday in which he paid tribute to Jackson, whom he'd been dating for two years.
In a series of Instagram posts, 600Breezy shared his shock, grief and regret over Raven K. Jackson's decision to take her own life
600 Breezy suffered an unimaginable tragedy this week when his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, took her own life — and now, he’s sharing her final words. The Chicago native announced the tragic news on Tuesday (September 6) and expressed his absolute devastation. Just hours later, Breezy posted Jackson’s last text message that she sent to him.
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
