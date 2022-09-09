Read full article on original website
Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
Madison over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Two players scored as Madison won its first game of the season, 2-0, against Dover at home in Madison. Collin Mulcahy and Eric Selquist both scored in the first half while Ruari Callaghan made seven saves for the shutout. Dover is now 0-2 on the season and Madison 1-0-1. Madison...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
Paramus Catholic over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Erica Vazquez’s second half goal proved to be the difference in Paramus Catholic’s 1-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Victoria Cavo assisted on the goal and also made five saves to earn the shutout for Paramus Catholic (2-0). Abigail Loszynski made nine saves for Bergenfield (0-2). The N.J....
Linden 3, Roselle Park 3 - Girls soccer recap
Junior Allison Gomez scored a hat trick for Linden in a 3-3 tie with Roselle Park in Roselle Park. Maja Czajor contributed an assist and Aryanna Muniz recorded 12 saves for Linden. Linden (0-2-1) added six shots on goals. Roselle Park (0-1-1) received two goals from Nicole Gonzalez. Keeper Sarah...
Jack Niles scores late to win it for Columbia over Irvington - Boys soccer recap
Jack Niles’s goal in the 76th minute gave Columbia a 1-0 victory against Irvington in Maplewood. Walter Tajeda finished with 16 saves for Irvington (1-1) while Columbia’s Sumner Verdun made six. Columbia improved to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls soccer recap
Julia Ostroff scored four goals to lead Palmyra to a 7-0 win over Bordentown in Palmyra. A junior, Ostroff now has six goals for Palmyra, which is 3-0 and has outscored opponent, 21-2. Riayn DiMeo scored twice and Sarah Agnew added the other goal. Maeve O’Connell recorded five saves to...
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
Ferris over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Ferullo and Martin Schall each scored a goal as Ferris defeated Bayonne, 2-1 in Jersey City. German Garcia and Jonathan Seda added assists for Ferris, now 2-1, scored both goals in the first half. Ferullo now has four goals in the first three games. It was the second win...
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
Dwight-Morrow blanks Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Camila Quinchia logged two goals and one assist as Dwight-Morrow shut out Ridgefield Park 4-0 in Englewood. Dwight-Morrow (1-1) put the game away early, scoring three goals in the first half. It finished with 25 shots on goal and held Ridgefield Park (0-1) to just five. Sarah Gomez finished with...
Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
