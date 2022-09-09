Coal Miners Team Up To Help A Tourist With Their Electric Car

Some unlikely folks stopped to help a tourist in West Virginia when their electric vehicle broke down on the highway. An electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County. Tucker County Republican state Sen. Randy Smith shared the story on his Facebook page, which soon went viral.

A group of coal miners stopped to help push the car to the coal mine to charge it up. This helped the driver avoid towing it. The Facebook post read, “Someone called one of our foreman and told him a car was broke down in the middle of our haul road.”

Coal miners help push a dead electric car

The post continued, “So here are 5 coal miners pushing a battery car to the coal mine to charge up. This just shows you coal miners are good people and will go out of their way to help anyone friend or foe. I’m honestly glad they ended up here where they could get some help because they couldn’t get a tow truck and this is out in the middle of nowhere.”

Electric cars / Wikimedia Commons

He added that one of the coal miners gave the tourist a “Friend of Coal” license plate before they headed on their way. It is a good reminder that we could all be helpful to others at times even if we don’t agree with something.

Coal miners / PxHere

The U.S. Energy Information Administration also notes that coal accounts for 21% of all electricity in the United States. What do you think about electric cars?