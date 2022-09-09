Read full article on original website
No. 13 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Junior Tomer Salamon scored twice to lead Montclair to a 3-1 win over Montclair Kimberley at Montclair’s Fortunato Field. Montclair (2-0), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, also received a goal from Filippo Gaisie. Salamon also scored a goal in Montclair’s opening 2-0 win over Millburn. Liam...
Glen Ridge over West Essex - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Overholtzer made nine saves and Glen Ridge scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. After a scoreless first half, Glen Ridge (1-1) saw Nathan Latifi and Aidan Arnett score goals to secure the victory. It finished with seven shots on goal and continued to put pressure on West Essex (0-2) in the second half.
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
Linden defeats Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Jonathan Cardona’s two goals helped Linden down Franklin 3-1 in Somerset. Linden (2-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Brandon DeCampos also put one in the back of the net for Linden. Franklin fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Nathaniel Anevski scored two goals to lead Wayne Valley to a 2-0 over Fair Lawn in Wayne. Collin Custance and Gio Presto both notched assists on the goals for Wayne Valley (2-0), which broke a scoreless tie at halftime with the two goals in the second half. Wayne Valley is...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Pascack Valley defeats Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Tara Stewart had one goal and two assists as Pascack Valley used three first-half goals to roll by Demarest 4-1 in Hillsdale. Isabella Russino and Julia Conjour accounted for two of Pascack Valley’s first-half goals while Tori Criscuolo added another in the second. Conjour recorded one goal and one...
Newark Academy over No. 19 Livingston - Boys soccer recap
Jacob Cole had a goal and an assist as Newark Academy defeated Livingston, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 2-1, in overtime, in Livingston. Newark Academy improves to 2-0 on the season. Chris Cane scored the lone Livingston (0-2) goal and Jacob Hans made four saves. The N.J. High...
Mahwah over Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Joe Tomaskovic followed through on a feed from Joey Suh in the second half as Mahwah won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Dylan Stark earned the shutout with eight saves for Mahwah (1-1) in the defensive game. Josh Fishman saved six shots for Indian Hills (0-2). The N.J. High...
Monmouth defeats Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Lauren Spence had two goals and an assist as Monmouth defeated Long Branch 5-2 in Long Branch. Jaslyn Kaur also had a goal and two assists for Monmouth (2-1) while Jenna Chlapowski and Bella Emerson scored one goal. Monmouth finished with 17 shots on goal. Long Branch fell to 0-2.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep over Verona - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, erupted for four goals in the final 13:21 of the first half and never looked back as it rolled to a 7-0 victory over Verona at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. For the third-straight game, Edward Krupski...
Millburn over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Josh Huang scored a first-half goal to power Millburn to a 1-0 win over Caldwell in Millburn. Marc Werner notched the assist on the goal while Russell Schmell made five saves for the shutout. Huang scored four goals a year ago.
Barringer defeats Belleville - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Asare led Barringer with two goals and an assist in its 4-1 victory over Belleville in Newark. Barringer (2-0) took a 2-1 lead into the half before netting two more goals in the second. Christopher Soriano and Jahir Garcia also had a goal. Logan Kutlu finished with 11 saves...
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Tenafly over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap
Esteban Velasco scored a hat trick to lead Tenafly to a 3-1 win over Cliffside Park at the John B. Geissinger Field in Tenafly. It was the second straight hat trick for Velasco, who had three goals in an opening 11-0 rout of Teaneck. Tenafly (2-0) received eight saves from...
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Ramos’ hat-trick leads Piscataway Magnet past Perth Amboy Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Erick Ramos scored three first half goals as Piscataway Magnet cruised to a 6-0 victory over Perth Amboy Magnet in Piscataway. John Gallego had a goal and an assist for Piscataway Magnet (2-0), which led 4-0 at halftime. Kelvin Gonzalez and Escarleth Melendez-Carcamo added a goal each and Kenny Palacios had one save to earn the shutout.
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
