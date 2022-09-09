Read full article on original website
Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
Westwood over Passaic Valley -- Field hockey recap
Liz Urban scored a goal with two assists to power Westwood to a 4-1 win over Passaic Valley in Little Falls. Madeline Augsbach-Thompson also had a goal and an assist while Hailey Nicholson and Alice Rappazzo each scored too in the win. Bianca Ionescu tied the game up in the...
No. 13 Montclair over Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Junior Tomer Salamon scored twice to lead Montclair to a 3-1 win over Montclair Kimberley at Montclair’s Fortunato Field. Montclair (2-0), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, also received a goal from Filippo Gaisie. Salamon also scored a goal in Montclair’s opening 2-0 win over Millburn. Liam...
Marisabel Tirado gives Somerville the edge over Delaware Valley - Field hockey recap
Marisabel Tirado delivered a hat trick and assisted on the goal by Alexis Butler as Somerville won on the road, 4-3, over Delaware Valley. Rachel Geller added an assist for Somerville (2-1), which was outshot by Delaware Valley (0-2) by 20-16. Ava Spear earned the victory with 17 saves. Natalie...
Millburn over Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Josh Huang scored a first-half goal to power Millburn to a 1-0 win over Caldwell in Millburn. Marc Werner notched the assist on the goal while Russell Schmell made five saves for the shutout. Huang scored four goals a year ago.
Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap
Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
Parsippany over Becton - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany overcame a 2-1 first half deficit to earn a 3-2 overtime win over Becton in East Rutherford. The winners received goals from Jorge Novoa, Caiden Linas and Usef Qasemi. For the freshman Qasemi, it was his second goal of the season. Nick Jones made 11 saves for Parsippany (1-2).
No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
Lindenwold over Woodbury - Boys soccer recap
Diego Rodriguez lifted Lindenwold past Woodbury with a double-overtime goal in Lindenwold’s 1-0 win at home. Bayron Guarddado notched the assist on the goal while Brandon Martinelli made five saves. Austin Sylvester made six saves for Woodbury. Lindenwold is now 2-0 on the season while Woodbury is 0-2. The...
Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap
Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
Livingston over Pope John - Field hockey recap
Shaye Lastella had three assists as Livingston defeated Pope John, 3-0, in Sparta. Sarah Ferdinand, Riley Schultz and Sydney Rubin scored a goal apiece for Livingston (2-1). Izzy Askimzy made six saves to earn the shutout. Trisha Kelly made 12 saves for Pope John (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Tanvi Pabbathi collected a goal and an assist in West Windsor-Plainsboro North’s 3-0 road win over Hamilton West in Trenton. Jahlia Johnson and Gabriella Lamboy also scored and Tara Billa had an assist. West Windsor-Plainsboro North improved to 1-1 and Hamilton West fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School...
Paramus defeats Ramapo - Boys soccer recap
Riely Szoke scored twice as Paramus used three second-half goals to defeat Ramapo 3-0 in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio also had a goal while Ryan DeKorte, Kevin McDonough, and MJ Dungo recorded an assist. Daniel Morales made 13 saves for Paramus (1-1). Ramapo (1-0) finished with 16 shots on goal.
No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap
Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington’s 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Ferris over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Ferullo and Martin Schall each scored a goal as Ferris defeated Bayonne, 2-1 in Jersey City. German Garcia and Jonathan Seda added assists for Ferris, now 2-1, scored both goals in the first half. Ferullo now has four goals in the first three games. It was the second win...
River Dell over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Tess Tauchert’s second half goal was the difference in River Dell’s 1-0 victory over Westwood in Oradell. Kasey Ziegler made five saves for River Dell (2-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
