Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th.
More than 2,000 Oregon homes are evacuated as the Cedar Creek fire quadruples in size
Gusty winds and dry conditions starting in the middle of last week propelled the fire from 18,000 acres to 86,000, prompting evacuations and power outages as firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight
An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
The Mill fire in Siskiyou County destroys the historically Black neighborhood of Lincoln Heights in Weed, officials said.
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding
About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
California fires killing people before they can escape their homes, making seconds count
As the state's wildfire death toll rises to nine, some are urging a new focus on alert systems.
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
Forest Service mules haul plane wreckage 50 years after crash
In a remote area where motor vehicles are prohibited, U.S. Forest Service crews used pack mules to remove wreckage from a plane that crashed -- about a half-century ago.It took crews three days, 12-mile roundtrips each day and a total of 20 mule loads to haul the wreckage out of the Lost Creek Wilderness in the South Park Ranger District, near Grant and Bailey.Historical records for plane crashes can be hard to find or unreliable, but CBS News Colorado reached out to the U.S. Forestry Service for more information.The effort involved rangers from Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Forest, who asked for assistance from Shoshone National Forest rangers, who specialize in pack mule projects.That crew used their mules to haul 1,000 pounds of bridge support material to repair a crumbling bridge in White River National Forest in July. And in March, they hauled 4,500 pounds of tools and supplies for a trail re-route project in the Navajo Lake Basin.
Firefighter Dies After Being Struck by Tree While Battling Blaze in Oregon
On Thursday, August 18, a firefighter working to control a blaze in Oregon tragically died after a tree struck him. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management reported 25-year-old Logan Taylor’s death in a Facebook post, according to Out There Colorado. The department shared that while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, a falling tree critically injured Taylor. Rescue crews airlifted him to a nearby hospital but he died despite their attempts to save him.
USGS Raises Alert Level ORANGE / Watch Due to Volcanic Explosion in Alaska
A volcano explodes in Alaska, which prompted experts at USGS to raise the color code in the area from yellow to ORANGE while raising the alert level from advisory to WATCH. A brief explosion at Alaska's Semiscopchnoi Volcano at 1:47 pm local time resulted in ash emissions that could be seen in nearby camcorders. Ash emissions stopped at 2:16 p.m. in the same time zone, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) of the USGS.
Mill Fire: 100 homes destroyed, 2 people burned, emergency declared
WEED -- A wind-swept wildfire near Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 250 miles north of San Francisco. The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
Morning update for the Van Meter Fire 9/9/22
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Firefighters continue to make progress on the Van Meter Fire 13 miles south of Klamath Falls. Crews working the night shift worked to strengthen hand and dozer containment lines around much of the fire’s perimeter. The northeast portion of the fire near South Poe...
