British soccer players on Gulf Coast react to Queen Elizabeth II passing

By Dana Winter
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Queen Elizabeth II, England’s longest raining monarch, has died at age 96. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the queen died at her official residence in Scotland.

Impacts of the loss are being felt around the world. WKRG News 5 spoke with some Brits living along the Gulf Coast about what the queen’s passing means to their lives.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Several soccer players on the University of Mobile’s roster are from England. WKRG News 5 spoke with three of the team’s players.

University of Mobile Freshman Tom Durand is from London, England. He said some of his childhood memories involve Queen Elizabeth II.

“Growing up, so I live quite close to Winsor Castle, and so like we used to drive past as a family all the time and they have the different flag posts whether she’s in or not,” said Durand. “And just as a kid, I remember driving past to see ‘oh is the queen in?'”

Sophomore Sam Hughes is from Birmingham, England. He explained the symbol that the monarchy is to the British people.

“In terms of like America, how you guys are all quite patriotic about like the American flag, we’re the same with the queen,” said Hughes. “We’re not really English flag, or all that stuff we’re more about the queen, so I think in that sense we’re quite patriotic about that.”

How Queen Elizabeth changed the British monarchy

WKRG News 5 asked the group if they will feel strange returning home to England with a different monarch reigning over the country.

“It’s a bit sad that we can’t actually kind of be home and kind of be around people or actually be there,” said Hughes.

Sophomore Will Harris is from Essex, England. He said, “Their whole life has been with her as the queen. So obviously, it’s going to it’s going to be tough. But yeah, I think it will be one of those moments where, you know, you will remember where you were.”

Durand said, “Especially with the World Cup coming up singing the national anthem. That song will have to be different. That will be probably quite a surreal moment.”

Harris said, “Yeah, God save the King.”

Durand continued, “Instead of God save the queen. For the first time in everyone’s life.”

