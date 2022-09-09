ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matt Murschell and Andrew Guveiyian scored second-half goals to spark Haddonfield past rival West Deptford 2-1 under the lights in Haddonfield. Daire Roddy assisted on both goals and Alexander Goldman made six saves to help Haddonfield improve to 1-2. West Deptford fell to 1-2.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Cadence Serrano scored a pair of goals and Alli Sieminski netted her fourth of the season as Delsea defeated Haddon Heights 6-2 in Haddon Heights. Olivia Capecci and Ava Reardon also scored for Delsea, which improved to 2-0. Quin Zacamy tallied both goals for Haddon Heights (0-3).
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Marco Burgos-Adorno scored and notched an assist in Northern Burlington's 3-2 win against Moorestown Friends in Moorestown. Eric Addiego and AJ Simpkins both scored goals as well for Northern Burlington (1-1-1), which recorded its first win of the year. Bryan Carroll notched an assist too. For Moorestown Friends (0-2),...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden Catholic over Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap

Ava Moore had two goals and an assist as Camden Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 12-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Marcella Mangano and Olivia Bent-Cole scored two goals apiece for Camden Catholic (2-0). Brooke Mitchell, Lauren Iaccio and Olivia Stazi each had a goal and an assist in the win. Isabella Moore dished out two assists, while Jacki Connolly, Amelia Calzaretto and Madeline Armstrong each scored a goal. Emily Nicholls and Madelyn LaForm combined on the shutout, making one save apiece.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Girls soccer recap

Bridget Dickson scored two goals and assisted on another in Sterling’s 5-0 win over Collingswood in Collingswood. Montgomery Draham also found the back of the net twice and Madison Sims made four saves for the shutout as Sterling improved to 2-0.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Allamby and Dasha Lyubetska each scored twice to lead Woodbury to a 4-1 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury. Lauren McDaniel added an assist and Ryann Storms made five saves to help Woodbury even its record at 1-1. Skyy Beeks scored for Lindenwold (1-2).
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan defeats Ocean Township in OT - Girls soccer recap

Kiera Johnson scored twice as Raritan defeated Ocean Township 3-2 in overtime in Hazlet. Raritan (1-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before Ocean Township (2-1) fought back to tie the game in the second. Brooke Shea also had a goal for Raritan while Nicole Hancheck, Isabella Geoghan, and Ashley...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys soccer recap

Miles Richardson scored the game-winning goal in the second half to give Marlboro a 1-0 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Nick Bisconti had the assist on the goal for the Mustangs, which remain undefeated at 2-0. Jake Bono made seven saves for the shutout. Manalapan suffered its first loss with...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Lukas Farkas and Griffin Linstra scored goals at the end of the first half to give Manasquan a spark in a 3-1 victory over Freehold Borough on Monday afternoon in Manasquan. The goals came just two minutes apart for the Warriors (1-1). This gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Ammar Danish scored the lone goal of the contest for Freehold Borough (0-3).
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview defeats Gloucester Tech - Field hockey recap

Ryan Remaly's three goals propelled Clearview past Gloucester Tech 6-1 in Mullica Hill. Clearview (2-0) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more goals in the second half. Christina Unger recorded 11 saves while Julianna Racobaldo, Darian DeLeo, and Ella Gandy had a goal. Gloucester Tech...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Ridgewood defeats Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap

Karen Gessman finished with a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 4-0 in Allendale. Ridgewood (2-0) jumped ahead early scoring three goals in the first half before adding another in the second. Isabella Winn, Jessica Kaye, and Kat Slott also...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Teagan Jones scored two goals with an assist to lead Spotswood to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex in Spotswood. Theodora Xipolias netted two goals as well for the Chargers (2-0), which remains undefeated on the year. Jenna Maisano scored too and Violet Tharney notched three assists. Camryn Snyder made four...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Field hockey recap

Bridget Taney struck twice while Emily McGinn tallied a goal and an assist as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 3-0, over Clayton. Adrianna Green and Casey Green each dished an assist for Gloucester Catholic (2-0), which led 2-0 at the game's midpoint. Story Mccullough stopped 11 shots for Clayton...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Carteret - Boys soccer recap

Nick Mills and Antoni Zanieki scored goals in leading Metuchen to a 2-0 win over Carteret in Carteret. Metuchen (3-0) recorded its second straight shutout. Mills now has two goals, while it was the first of the season for Zanieki. Ben Santus made four saves in goal, while Aaron Honig...
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Buena ties Oakcrest - Boys soccer recap

Jaden DelValle converted a feed from Anthony Satero in the second half to help Buena earn a 1-1 tie with Oakcrest in Mays Landing. Jack O'Brien had given Oakcrest a 1-0 lead earlier in the second half with an unassisted goal. Geoff Blasberg made 10 saves for Buena. Both...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

